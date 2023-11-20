Can you guess the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are invading the local home buying market? A study published by Homebuyer.com in November 2023 revealed the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are the dominant home-buying force.

To determine these ZIP codes, Homebuyer used data from the FFEIC and Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to pinpoint where Gen Z is taking the lead in home buying. Key findings from the study also noted financial insights as they pertained to household incomes, property values and loan amounts.

In descending order, here are the top 20 ZIP codes for Gen Z homebuyers.

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

Related: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

50707 — Elk Run Heights, Iowa

Average property value: $161,000

$161,000 Average loan amount: $139,500

$139,500 Average household income: $56,450

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

45805 — Lima, Ohio

Average property value: $124,375

$124,375 Average loan amount: $118,125

$118,125 Average household income: $56,250

Discover: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

67211 — Wichita, Kansas

Average property value: $125,000

$125,000 Average loan amount: $116,429

$116,429 Average household income: $46,429

52401 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Average property value: $139,737

$139,737 Average loan amount: $125,000

$125,000 Average household income: $45,684

81003 — Pueblo, Colorado

Average property value: $250,714

$250,714 Average loan amount: $246,429

$246,429 Average household income: $82,333

Check Out: 10 Most Affordable New York City Neighborhoods

23504 — Norfolk, Virginia

Average property value: $251,111

$251,111 Average loan amount: $251,111

$251,111 Average household income: $67,278

46151 — Painted Hills, Indiana

Average property value: $158,500

$158,500 Average loan amount: $152,000

$152,000 Average household income: $46,150

47421 — Avoca, Indiana

Average property value: $145,500

$145,500 Average loan amount: $135,000

$135,000 Average household income: $50,800

Read More: 5 Expensive Home Renovations That You’ll Probably Regret

46721 — Butler, Indiana

Average property value: $143,235

$143,235 Average loan amount: $136,176

$136,176 Average household income: $52,706

49028 — Bronson, Michigan

Average property value: $179,118

$179,118 Average loan amount: $163,235

$163,235 Average household income: $74,875

54703 — Seymour, Wisconsin

Average property value: $189,444

$189,444 Average loan amount: $178,333

$178,333 Average household income: $62,333

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

31833 — West Point, Georgia

Average property value: $149,667

$149,667 Average loan amount: $139,000

$139,000 Average household income: $58,533

84655 — Santaquin, Utah

Average property value: $359,545

$359,545 Average loan amount: $337,545

$337,545 Average household income: $89,818

50702 — Washburn, Iowa

Average property value: $137,400

$137,400 Average loan amount: $119,000

$119,000 Average household income: $46,160

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

46746 — Howe, Indiana

Average property value: $377,381

$377,381 Average loan amount: $258,810

$258,810 Average household income: $73,810

56239 — Ghent, Minnesota

Average property value: $127,941

$127,941 Average loan amount: $120,294

$120,294 Average household income: $59,294

50651 — La Porte City, Iowa

Average property value: $145,556

$145,556 Average loan amount: $130,000

$130,000 Average household income: $55,556

Find Out: Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

28543 — Jacksonville, North Carolina

Average property value: $182,200

$182,200 Average loan amount: $182,600

$182,600 Average household income: $56,120

46740 — Geneva, Indiana

Average property value: $216,304

$216,304 Average loan amount: $152,826

$152,826 Average household income: $53,652

46767 — Ligonier, Indiana

Average property value: $376,818

$376,818 Average loan amount: $306,364

$306,364 Average household income: $90,273

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the exact ZIP codes or locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 ZIP Codes for Gen Z Homebuyers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.