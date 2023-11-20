News & Insights

Top 20 ZIP Codes for Gen Z Homebuyers

November 20, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

Can you guess the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are invading the local home buying market? A study published by Homebuyer.com in November 2023 revealed the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are the dominant home-buying force.

To determine these ZIP codes, Homebuyer used data from the FFEIC and Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to pinpoint where Gen Z is taking the lead in home buying. Key findings from the study also noted financial insights as they pertained to household incomes, property values and loan amounts.

In descending order, here are the top 20 ZIP codes for Gen Z homebuyers.

Glenwood Lake, Glenwood, Iowa in October.

50707 — Elk Run Heights, Iowa

  • Average property value: $161,000
  • Average loan amount: $139,500
  • Average household income: $56,450

North Royalton, Ohio Farm, May 2016.

45805 — Lima, Ohio

  • Average property value: $124,375
  • Average loan amount: $118,125
  • Average household income: $56,250

Lighting of the flames at the Keeper of the Plains steel sculpture on the Arkansas River.

67211 — Wichita, Kansas

  • Average property value: $125,000
  • Average loan amount: $116,429
  • Average household income: $46,429
Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

52401 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • Average property value: $139,737
  • Average loan amount: $125,000
  • Average household income: $45,684
Pueblo, Colorado, USA - October 29, 2011: An old fashioned horse drawn carriage filled with kids and driven by a cowboy rolls onto North Union Ave.

81003 — Pueblo, Colorado

  • Average property value: $250,714
  • Average loan amount: $246,429
  • Average household income: $82,333

Rooftop view of homes in Norfolk, Virginia

23504 — Norfolk, Virginia

  • Average property value: $251,111
  • Average loan amount: $251,111
  • Average household income: $67,278

46151 — Painted Hills, Indiana

  • Average property value: $158,500
  • Average loan amount: $152,000
  • Average household income: $46,150
Decatur, Indiana

47421 — Avoca, Indiana

  • Average property value: $145,500
  • Average loan amount: $135,000
  • Average household income: $50,800

Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

46721 — Butler, Indiana

  • Average property value: $143,235
  • Average loan amount: $136,176
  • Average household income: $52,706
Gorgeous sunset over the water in the upper peninsula, Michigan.

49028 — Bronson, Michigan

  • Average property value: $179,118
  • Average loan amount: $163,235
  • Average household income: $74,875
Welcome-Wisconsin-iStock-176888085

54703 — Seymour, Wisconsin

  • Average property value: $189,444
  • Average loan amount: $178,333
  • Average household income: $62,333

Lush suburban area forest park, low density residential of several dwelling units per acre, two-story houses with swimming pool, no-fenced yards near Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

31833 — West Point, Georgia

  • Average property value: $149,667
  • Average loan amount: $139,000
  • Average household income: $58,533
Road to Veterans Memorial Hwy, after the storm, Cedar City, Utah ,USA,,Nikon D3x.

84655 — Santaquin, Utah

  • Average property value: $359,545
  • Average loan amount: $337,545
  • Average household income: $89,818
Dubuque, Iowa - November 5, 2019: A beautiful day at Dubuque Harbor on the Mississippi River.

50702 — Washburn, Iowa

  • Average property value: $137,400
  • Average loan amount: $119,000
  • Average household income: $46,160

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

46746 — Howe, Indiana

  • Average property value: $377,381
  • Average loan amount: $258,810
  • Average household income: $73,810
Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

56239 — Ghent, Minnesota

  • Average property value: $127,941
  • Average loan amount: $120,294
  • Average household income: $59,294
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

50651 — La Porte City, Iowa

  • Average property value: $145,556
  • Average loan amount: $130,000
  • Average household income: $55,556

Aerial view of Graham, North Carolina, showcasing the vibrant scenery that the area has to offer stock photo

28543 — Jacksonville, North Carolina

  • Average property value: $182,200
  • Average loan amount: $182,600
  • Average household income: $56,120
Bridge-Iron Bridge and Waterfall-Kokomo Creek-Howard County Indiana.

46740 — Geneva, Indiana

  • Average property value: $216,304
  • Average loan amount: $152,826
  • Average household income: $53,652
Lake Side Park, Rose Garden, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Night Shot.

46767 — Ligonier, Indiana

  • Average property value: $376,818
  • Average loan amount: $306,364
  • Average household income: $90,273

