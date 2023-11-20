Can you guess the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are invading the local home buying market? A study published by Homebuyer.com in November 2023 revealed the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are the dominant home-buying force.
To determine these ZIP codes, Homebuyer used data from the FFEIC and Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to pinpoint where Gen Z is taking the lead in home buying. Key findings from the study also noted financial insights as they pertained to household incomes, property values and loan amounts.
In descending order, here are the top 20 ZIP codes for Gen Z homebuyers.
50707 — Elk Run Heights, Iowa
- Average property value: $161,000
- Average loan amount: $139,500
- Average household income: $56,450
45805 — Lima, Ohio
- Average property value: $124,375
- Average loan amount: $118,125
- Average household income: $56,250
67211 — Wichita, Kansas
- Average property value: $125,000
- Average loan amount: $116,429
- Average household income: $46,429
52401 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Average property value: $139,737
- Average loan amount: $125,000
- Average household income: $45,684
81003 — Pueblo, Colorado
- Average property value: $250,714
- Average loan amount: $246,429
- Average household income: $82,333
23504 — Norfolk, Virginia
- Average property value: $251,111
- Average loan amount: $251,111
- Average household income: $67,278
46151 — Painted Hills, Indiana
- Average property value: $158,500
- Average loan amount: $152,000
- Average household income: $46,150
47421 — Avoca, Indiana
- Average property value: $145,500
- Average loan amount: $135,000
- Average household income: $50,800
46721 — Butler, Indiana
- Average property value: $143,235
- Average loan amount: $136,176
- Average household income: $52,706
49028 — Bronson, Michigan
- Average property value: $179,118
- Average loan amount: $163,235
- Average household income: $74,875
54703 — Seymour, Wisconsin
- Average property value: $189,444
- Average loan amount: $178,333
- Average household income: $62,333
31833 — West Point, Georgia
- Average property value: $149,667
- Average loan amount: $139,000
- Average household income: $58,533
84655 — Santaquin, Utah
- Average property value: $359,545
- Average loan amount: $337,545
- Average household income: $89,818
50702 — Washburn, Iowa
- Average property value: $137,400
- Average loan amount: $119,000
- Average household income: $46,160
46746 — Howe, Indiana
- Average property value: $377,381
- Average loan amount: $258,810
- Average household income: $73,810
56239 — Ghent, Minnesota
- Average property value: $127,941
- Average loan amount: $120,294
- Average household income: $59,294
50651 — La Porte City, Iowa
- Average property value: $145,556
- Average loan amount: $130,000
- Average household income: $55,556
28543 — Jacksonville, North Carolina
- Average property value: $182,200
- Average loan amount: $182,600
- Average household income: $56,120
46740 — Geneva, Indiana
- Average property value: $216,304
- Average loan amount: $152,826
- Average household income: $53,652
46767 — Ligonier, Indiana
- Average property value: $376,818
- Average loan amount: $306,364
- Average household income: $90,273
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 ZIP Codes for Gen Z Homebuyers
