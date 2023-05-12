Top 20 Places in the World for Real Estate Investment

If you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio to include properties abroad -- either because you want to live or retire there, or because you are looking for an investment property -- you should look for places that offer an ideal lifestyle, high investment returns or both.

Ronan McMahon's Real Estate Trend Alert identified the top 20 best places in the world based on their transformational real estate investment and lifestyle benefits.

"Our list of the top 20 destinations with the strongest potential for profit and lifestyle benefits through real estate in the next 12 to 18 months is the culmination of a year-long research and travel project," McMahon said in a press release. "Real estate fortunes, large and small, are made during moments of big transformations. That means when you look everywhere, you'll always find opportunity somewhere."

Here's a look at the top 20 places identified in the trend report.

Algarve, Portugal

Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle

Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle Of note: Ranked No. 1 for short-term rental income and No. 3 for capital gains

Silver Coast, Portugal

Why it made the list: Lifestyle

Costa del Sol, Spain

Why it made the list: Lifestyle, capital gains, rental income

Los Cabos, Mexico

Why it made the list: Capital gains, rental income, lifestyle

Capital gains, rental income, lifestyle Of note: Ranked No. 2 for short-term rental income and No. 1 for capital gains

Baja California, Mexico

Why it made the list: Lifestyle

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle

Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle Of note: Ranked No. 5 for short-term rental income and No. 2 for capital gains

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Why it made the list: Llifestyle

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle

Merida, Mexico

Why it made the list: Lifestyle, capital gains

Placencia, Belize

Why it made the list: Lifestyle, rental income, capital gains

Lifestyle, rental income, capital gains Of note: Ranked No. 6 for short-term rental income

Panama City, Panama

Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle

Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle Of note: Ranked No. 1 for long-term rental income

Pacific Riviera, Panama

Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle

Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle Of note: Ranked No. 3 for long-term rental income

Medellin, Colombia

Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle

Southern Zone, Costa Rica

Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle

Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle Of note: Ranked No. 3 for short-term rental income

Arenal, Costa Rica

Why it made the list: Lifestyle

Northwestern Costa Rica

Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle, capital gains

Rome, Florence and Venice, Italy

Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle

Rental income, lifestyle Of note: Ranked No. 4 for short-term rental income

Uruguay's Farmland

Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains

Long-term rental income, capital gains Of note: Ranked No. 2 for long-term rental income and No. 4 for capital gains

Atlantic Coast, Uruguay

Why it made the list: Lifestyle

Montenegro

Why it made the list: Lifestyle

Data is sourced from Ronan McMahon and is accurate as of April 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 Places in the World for Real Estate Investment

