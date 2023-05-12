News & Insights

Personal Finance

Top 20 Places in the World for Real Estate Investment

May 12, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

If you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio to include properties abroad -- either because you want to live or retire there, or because you are looking for an investment property -- you should look for places that offer an ideal lifestyle, high investment returns or both.

Next: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023
Read: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Ronan McMahon's Real Estate Trend Alert identified the top 20 best places in the world based on their transformational real estate investment and lifestyle benefits.

"Our list of the top 20 destinations with the strongest potential for profit and lifestyle benefits through real estate in the next 12 to 18 months is the culmination of a year-long research and travel project," McMahon said in a press release. "Real estate fortunes, large and small, are made during moments of big transformations. That means when you look everywhere, you'll always find opportunity somewhere."

Here's a look at the top 20 places identified in the trend report.

BEACHES, Faro, Portugal, beach towns

Algarve, Portugal

  • Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
  • Of note: Ranked No. 1 for short-term rental income and No. 3 for capital gains

Good To Know: 6 Vacation Splurges You'll Almost Always Regret
More: 10 All-Inclusive Resort Hacks That Can Help You Save Big

People enjoying summer on White beach on Portugals Silver Coast.

Silver Coast, Portugal

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Glamping

Costa del Sol, Spain

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle, capital gains, rental income
San-Jose-Del-Cabo-Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico

  • Why it made the list: Capital gains, rental income, lifestyle
  • Of note: Ranked No. 2 for short-term rental income and No. 1 for capital gains
Tijuana, Baja California/Mexico - June 20, 2018: People shop and walk below colorful hanging flags at Plaza Santa Cecilia, a historic Mexican square in the heart of the city.

Baja California, Mexico

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle
Tulum mayan ruins on the sea in yucatan mexico.

Riviera Maya, Mexico

  • Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
  • Of note: Ranked No. 5 for short-term rental income and No. 2 for capital gains

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

San_Miguel_de_Allende_iStock-629387256

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

  • Why it made the list: Llifestyle
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

  • Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
Mexico, Mérida, Travel, destination

Merida, Mexico

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle, capital gains
Paradise beach in Placencia, tropical coast of Belize, Caribbean Sea, Central America.

Placencia, Belize

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle, rental income, capital gains
  • Of note: Ranked No. 6 for short-term rental income
Photo of the skyline of Panama City and harbor with many fishing boats in the Republic of Panama.

Panama City, Panama

  • Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
  • Of note: Ranked No. 1 for long-term rental income

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Sunset in the Panamanian Caribbean.

Pacific Riviera, Panama

  • Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
  • Of note: Ranked No. 3 for long-term rental income
Medellín, Colombia

Medellin, Colombia

  • Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle
beautiful flower Bromeliad on a tree branch.

Southern Zone, Costa Rica

  • Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
  • Of note: Ranked No. 3 for short-term rental income
Scenic view of Arenal Volcano in central Costa Rica at sunrise.

Arenal, Costa Rica

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

La Cangreja waterfall in Rincon de la Vieja National Park in Gua

Northwestern Costa Rica

  • Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle, capital gains
multicolored houses over canal with boats, street of Burano island, Venice, Italy, retro toned.

Rome, Florence and Venice, Italy

  • Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle
  • Of note: Ranked No. 4 for short-term rental income
View of the cattle on a green grazing pasture in Uruguay.

Uruguay's Farmland

  • Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains
  • Of note: Ranked No. 2 for long-term rental income and No. 4 for capital gains
Aerial view over Punta Del Este and Atlantic Ocean on sunset.

Atlantic Coast, Uruguay

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle
Bay of Kotor with Perast Montenegro

Montenegro

  • Why it made the list: Lifestyle

More From GOBankingRates

Data is sourced from Ronan McMahon and is accurate as of April 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 Places in the World for Real Estate Investment

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.