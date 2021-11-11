Top 20 Metaverse Stocks and Cryptos to Buy Now

The metaverse is unquestionably the hottest stock market topic in recent weeks. In fact, the word metaverse is being overused, and perhaps misused. What exactly is the metaverse? As with most things, it depends on whom you ask. There are a few definitions, and I believe it is safe to say that the metaverse itself will evolve with time. What most people agree on is that the word was first used by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash. In his book, Stephenson paints a futuristic picture involving lifelike avatars who meet in 3D environments through virtual reality on what he calls "the worldwide fiber-optics network." Keep in mind that this was written in 1992. Some could call Stephenson a visionary for being able to depict the future in impressive detail.

Which businesses will benefit from the metaverse? Everyone is talking about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook. The company has pivoted its entire business model to involve a future metaverse and will begin trading under the stock ticker MVRS on Dec. 1. But what other investments will benefit from this trend? Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Unity (NYSE: U), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and so many more.

In today's video, I share 20 total investment ideas: 15 stock picks, one ETF, and four cryptocurrencies that could benefit from the metaverse tailwinds. I also cover the background of the metaverse and some other interesting news about companies like Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), so you won't want to miss this one!

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Nov. 10, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2021.

