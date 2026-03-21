Top 2 AI Growth Stocks to Buy After Nvidia's Latest Sell-Off

Key Points

Many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have struggled since last October.

These two AI stocks give you a chance to buy low.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

Over the past seven months, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have produced 0% in profits. And since the stock's highs last October, shares are actually down more than 10% in value. This isn't the type of return Nvidia investors have gotten used to in recent years.

While the returns have been lumpy, many other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have struggled of late. If you're looking to pick up AI stocks on the cheap, these two companies are for you.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. This AI stock is down 63% since October

Last October, shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) were riding high. But since those highs, shares have lost more than 60% of their value. Much of this loss can be attributed to a market-wide correction in AI stocks -- the same correction that has caused Nvidia shares to falter.

As a small-cap growth stock with an uncertain future, it's not a surprise to see SoundHound stock correct more sharply than many leading industry names. While there's plenty of risk to this thesis, the upside potential is clear.

As its name suggests, SoundHound's business model involves applying AI technology to the world of sound. Think drive-thru ordering kiosks operated using AI agents, in-car entertainment systems powered by AI assistants, and healthcare support lines made more efficient with AI triaging. SoundHound is actively involved in all of these end markets and more with a portfolio of more than 200 AI patents and a customer pipeline that includes dozens of well-known brands.

The company likes to brag that its total end market is worth more than $140 billion. But other estimates peg the market opportunity at roughly $50 billion by 2034. When SoundHound's market cap was approaching $10 billion, the upside potential wasn't obvious, especially given rampant competition in the voice AI category from better-financed, big-tech competitors. But now with a market cap of just $3 billion, SoundHound becomes a much more compelling pick for aggressive growth investors.

2. This industrial stock is a secret AI stock

The market continues to value Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) like an industrial stock. And in many ways, that's exactly what the company is.

Next month, the company expects to begin deliveries of its R2 SUV -- its first vehicle priced under $50,000. When Tesla launched its first mass-market model -- the Model 3 -- sales grew tremendously in the years that followed. I expect the same from Rivian, and so do many other Wall Street analysts.

But Rivian shouldn't be viewed simply as a manufacturing business. It's also an emerging AI stock -- a characteristic that helped it become my top growth stock for 2026.

The future of driving is autonomous. Carmakers that can offer full autonomy will win. What gives a company an edge in developing full self-driving capabilities? The biggest factor right now is investing heavily in AI.

Compared to past technological breakthroughs, AI has the chance to advance self-driving features more rapidly than ever before thanks to its ability to process huge amounts of data in real time, outputting actionable insights that make autonomous driving possible. Tesla is investing billions into AI for exactly this reason: It knows that AI will be the key to developing autonomous vehicles, which in turn will be key for selling vehicles in general.

Last December, Rivian outlined its own vision for its AI investments. Those include incorporating AI more heavily into its design and production process to improve throughput times and lower costs, advancing its in-car AI assistant for a better driving experience, and producing its own AI chips to ensure that it can reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers as much as possible.

Rivian's journey as an AI stock is still early. Uncertainty surrounding its strategy is a big reason why shares trade at just 3 times sales versus a 15 times sales valuation for Tesla. But if you're looking for cheap AI stocks, Rivian looks like a compelling bet for patient investors.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of March 21, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, SoundHound AI, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.