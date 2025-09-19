Top 125 Family Businesses People Most Want to Work for in the U.S. [2025 Survey]

Family-run firms might not grab the same headlines as the big corporations, but the data shows they have carved out lasting appeal for job seekers.

When we analyzed the list of top names from our poll of 3,012 job seekers, certain patterns stand out - about geography, industries, and how heritage shapes careers.

Here are the full rankings.

Key Findings:

Family firms in Florida shine.

Florida places three companies in the top ten (The Breakers, Columbia Restaurant, J.C. Newman Cigar Company). The correlation here is hospitality – an industry where family values and guest experience go hand in hand.

Food firms dominate.

From Guittard Chocolate (California) to Bassetts Ice Cream (Pennsylvania), the sheer number of confectioners, dairies, wineries, and family restaurants shows food is the heartbeat of America’s family firms. These companies thrive because recipes, traditions, and even storefronts are passed down like heirlooms.

Heritage craft is a strong pull.

Pottery in North Carolina, stone carving in Rhode Island, jewelry in Massachusetts - artisanal businesses endure because they offer something today’s corporations rarely can: mentorship in a slow, exacting craft. Job seekers clearly value careers that feel rooted in tradition, not just quarterly growth.

Geographic spread is surprisingly wide.

Small-town America features heavily. From Robbinsville, New Jersey’s Papa’s Tomato Pies to Balltown, Iowa’s Breitbach’s Country Dining, it’s not just big cities holding the appeal. Family businesses in rural or modest settings often punch above their weight, creating local loyalty that lasts generations.

Longevity builds credibility.

Many of these firms date back more than a century — John Stevens Shop (1705), Adam Puchta Winery (1855), B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill (1881). When a company has gone through wars, major economic downturns, and changing consumer tastes, it sends a powerful message: the family firm is resilient and here to stay.

Final Thoughts

Looking across the list, one theme repeats: firms that are family-owned have longevity.

As opposed to some job seekers who try to place in Silicon Valley ‘unicorns’ which can be highly volatile, many are attracted to the stability and history that come with family-run firms.

