The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.

When it comes to summer travel, not everyone’s chasing big cities or Instagram hotspots.

The most sought-after destinations among families seem to have one thing in common: they feel luxurious, but remain under-the-radar - and under budget.

Our new ranking of the top 120 “bougie-on-a-budget” spots offers more than just a travel checklist.

Read between the lines, and you start to see a bigger story about what Americans actually want from their time off - and how regional quirks, economic realities, and personal values shape where we go.

Key Findings

Small towns are winning big.

You won’t find Miami, LA, or Vegas on this list. Instead, it's full of micro-destinations: towns with one stoplight, a historic main street, and just enough modern flair to feel like a secret.

Cold Spring, NY, and Floyd, VA aren't famous - but they’ve got the magic formula: charm, scenery, and just enough boutique B&Bs to make you feel like you splurged (even if you didn’t).

New York is having a moment.

With three destinations in the top 15 - Cold Spring (#3), Saranac Lake (#6), and Hammondsport (#43) - New York is quietly flexing its upstate appeal for budget-conscious travelers.

The South is soft-launching its luxury era.

There’s a strong showing from Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky, all states often associated with rustic charm rather than relaxed sophistication.

But spots like Grand Rivers (#7) and Paris, TN (#8) show that lake life and porch wine are giving beach resorts a run for their money.

Hot springs are the new infinity pool.

Lava Hot Springs (ID), Truth or Consequences (NM), and Jemez Springs (NM) all rank high.

Turns out, a geothermal soak in a tiny western town can feel just as indulgent as a spa weekend - especially when paired with scenic drives and no parking fees.

Dual-state dominance.

Alabama and New Mexico each have three destinations on the list, which is surprising given they aren’t typically travel darlings.

Alabama alone features Dauphin Island (#9), Magnolia Springs (#26), and Tuscumbia (#60) - coastal, riverside, and inland, respectively.

That kind of spread suggests real geographic versatility at a great value.

California cool, but quiet.

Forget Malibu - Los Alamos (#10), Idyllwild (#23), and Trinidad (#20) show a different side of California.

These places lean into artsy, wooded, wine-country energy that feels indulgent without the crowds (or $700/night price tags).

Even the Midwest is surging.

Wisconsin (Bayfield, Mineral Point), Minnesota (Grand Marais, Ely, Lanesboro), and even Iowa (Decorah, Okoboji) all make multiple appearances.

There’s a clear hunger for summer destinations with walkable downtowns, water access, and enough local culture to keep things interesting.

Coastal without the chaos.

Instead of big-name beaches, think subtle coastal finds like Apalachicola, FL (#11), Cape May Point, NJ (#5), and Bay St. Louis, MS (#72). These are places where beach chairs outnumber beach clubs - and that’s exactly the point.

A few surprises sneak in.

Boulder, UT (#37) and Arivaca, AZ (#97) might be unfamiliar to most travelers, but they’re catnip for outdoor lovers and road-trippers looking for solitude with a side of sophistication.

Final Thoughts

This list isn’t just about saving money - it’s about redefining what “luxury” looks like in 2025. It’s less about marble lobbies and more about meaningful quiet, thoughtful design, and access to nature.

Whether that means kayaking on Twin Lakes or sipping wine in Los Alamos, the real takeaway is this: feeling rich doesn't always mean spending big - sometimes, it’s just about finding the perfect porch view.

Methodology

Online panel survey of 3,011 travel professionals based on age, gender, and geography. Internal data sources are used to obtain population data sets. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting.

Respondents are carefully chosen from a geographically representative online panel of double opt-in members. This selection is further tailored to meet the precise criteria required for each unique survey. Throughout the survey, we design questions to carefully screen and authenticate respondents, guaranteeing the alignment of the survey with the ideal participants.

To ensure the integrity of our data collection, we employ an array of data quality methods. Alongside conventional measures like digital fingerprinting, bot checks, geo-verification, and speeding detection, etc. each response undergoes a thorough review by a dedicated team member to ensure quality and contextual accuracy. Our commitment extends to open-ended responses, subjecting them to scrutiny for gibberish answers and plagiarism detection.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.