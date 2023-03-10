Top 10 US Cities Where It’s Easiest To Get Rich

Although Americans define being "rich" in many ways, one way to look at it is having enough income to cover necessary expenses -- groceries, shelter, utilities, healthcare and transportation -- and still having plenty of money left over. Using this as the barometer, GOBankingRates determined the U.S. cities where it's easiest to get rich by analyzing the 50 most populous cities, looking at the median household income after taxes minus living costs, and finding the places where median earners have a healthy amount of funds left over to do with whatever they please. In the top 10 cities where it's easiest to get rich, the median household will have over $18,000 each year after covering basic expenses.

Find Out: Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

See: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

Here's a look at the cities where it's easiest to get rich.

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Median household income: $65,565

$65,565 Take-home pay after taxes: $53,864

$53,864 Annual cost of necessities: $34,924

$34,924 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $18,940

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median household income: $71,957

$71,957 Take-home pay after taxes: $55,804

$55,804 Annual cost of necessities: $36,686

$36,686 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,118

8. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $68,367

$68,367 Take-home pay after taxes: $53,194

$53,194 Annual cost of necessities: $33,772

$33,772 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,422

7. Austin, Texas

Median household income: $78,965

$78,965 Take-home pay after taxes: $63,291

$63,291 Annual cost of necessities: $43,833

$43,833 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,458

6. Arlington, Texas

Median household income: $65,481

$65,481 Take-home pay after taxes: $53,806

$53,806 Annual cost of necessities: $34,145

$34,145 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $19,661

5. Omaha, Nebraska

Median household income: $65,359

$65,359 Take-home pay after taxes: $50,859

$50,859 Annual cost of necessities: $30,419

$30,419 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $20,440

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $72,996

$72,996 Take-home pay after taxes: $56,230

$56,230 Annual cost of necessities: $34,687

$34,687 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $21,543

3. Forth Worth, Texas

Median household income: $67,927

$67,927 Take-home pay after taxes: $55,527

$55,527 Annual cost of necessities: $33,942

$33,942 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $21,585

2. Seattle

Median household income: $105,391

$105,391 Take-home pay after taxes: $81,882

$81,882 Annual cost of necessities: $56,841

$56,841 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $25,041

1. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income: $81,810

$81,810 Take-home pay after taxes: $61,306

$61,306 Annual cost of necessities: $34,992

$34,992 Difference between take-home pay and cost of necessities: $26,314

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the top 50 most populous cities in the U.S. and first found each city's (1) median household income. GOBankingRates then, using its in-house income tax calculator, found the amount of federal, state and FICA income tax a single person would pay in each city, leaving (2) a take-home pay (post-tax) for each city. From there, GOBankingRates found the (3) annual cost of necessities (groceries, shelter, utilities, healthcare and transportation) for a single person by first finding the national average in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and then factoring that out by the cost of living index from Sperling's Best Places. GOBankingRates then found (4) the difference in take-home pay and the annual cost of necessities, with the largest positive difference being best. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of March 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 US Cities Where It’s Easiest To Get Rich

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.