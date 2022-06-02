Top 10 Unilever investor backs Peltz to bring urgency

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Flossbach von Storch, a top-10 shareholder of Unilever ULVR.L, is backing Nelson Peltz to bring urgency to the consumer goods giant, but doesn't expect major structural changes, it said on Thursday.

"We share the approach Nelson Peltz has brought forward at other companies," Bert Flossbach said in an e-mailed statement. "With Unilever, as well, it is more about constant improvements of brand equity and execution and it is less about a big structural change like a large scale acquisition."

Flossbach expects a "sense of urgency regarding the newly created responsibilities in the management team and the new segment line up," he said.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, Cologne-based Flossbach von Storch is Unilever's eighth-largest shareholder with a 1.01% stake that's currently worth 964 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

The comments by Flossbach, who has in the past argued Unilever could be more efficient if split up, come just days after news that Peltz would join Unilever's board in what some observers expect could bring about structural change.

"There is now a group of investors backing Unilever which is long term oriented and constructive. Unilever's management should see that as a plus," Flossbach said. "It is provided with the needed room for improvements without getting lost in short termism."

($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

