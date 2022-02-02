Top 10 Stocks to Buy in February 2022

February has arrived, and you're asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now?" I've got your back! I have 10 stock picks for you to explore. Many of these stocks have been beaten down over 50% from recent highs, and I believe they are opportunities to accumulate at these levels and lower.

Two of the stock picks are partnering to build a massive AI research supercomputer. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, is leveraging A100 GPUs from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). In fact, the project will require a total of 16,000 NVDA GPUs. I ran some quick math to help provide perspective, and the results are staggering. If you can find one in stock, each Nvidia A100 GPU has a hefty price tag of around $11,000 on average. This estimated price times 16,000 GPUs rings up a whopping grand total of over $175 million. That's just for the GPUs! Meta will likely receive a discount, but this is an exciting project nonetheless. Both companies have bright futures in the metaverse and beyond, and I believe both stocks are attractive at these levels or lower.

Please watch the below video for more information and eight additional stock picks.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Feb. 1, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2022.

