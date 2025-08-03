Top 10 States Where Phone and Internet Bills Cut Into Your Paycheck Most

Staying connected isn’t cheap, especially in certain corners of the country. While some Americans shell out less than $400 a year to keep their phones and Wi-Fi running, others are paying more than $1,600 just for the basics.
A report from Power Choice Texas revealed dramatic regional gaps in connectivity costs. In some states, residents are handing over nearly 3.5% of their income just to stay online and reachable — four times the share paid in the cheapest states.
Price isn’t the only problem, either, as some high-cost states don’t even deliver the top-tier speeds you’d expect, according to the most recent internet speed test data from HighSpeedInternet.com.
Kansas
- Annual cost per person: $1,576
- Percentage of income: 3.48%
- Average internet speed: 186.88 Mbps (Ranked 34th)
Kansas residents pay the highest share of income in the country for connectivity. Making things worse, the state lags far behind on speed, ranked 34th out of 50.
Washington
- Annual cost per person: $1,618
- Percentage of income: 2.70%
- Average internet speed: 201.11 Mbps (Ranked 23rd)
Washington leads the nation in total costs. Residents pay more than anyone else for both internet and phone services, but the state doesn’t even make the top 20 for internet speed.
Texas
- Annual cost per person: $1,225
- Percentage of income: 2.67%
- Average internet speed: 225.74 Mbps (Ranked 8th)
Texas ranks high for costs, but at least delivers performance. The Lone Star State is among the top 10 in average speed.
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost per person: $994
- Percentage of income: 2.10%
- Average internet speed: 204.66 Mbps (Ranked 20th)
Phone costs drive up the total bill in Pennsylvania. Speeds are near average but still not enough to offset the high percentage of income lost to connectivity.
Virginia
- Annual cost per person: $1,018
- Percentage of income: 2.04%
- Average internet speed: 230.49 Mbps (Ranked 6th)
Virginia is one of the rare states offering a decent trade-off. Costs are high, but internet speeds rank sixth nationally.
New Hampshire
- Annual cost per person: $992
- Percentage of income: 1.99%
- Average internet speed: 217.06 Mbps (Ranked 14th)
Connectivity in New Hampshire eats up nearly 2% of income, though speeds are slightly above average.
California
- Annual cost per person: $1,004
- Percentage of income: 1.86%
- Average internet speed: 223.59 Mbps (Ranked 9th)
Californians pay just over a thousand per year. Speeds are strong, ranking ninth nationwide, but the income bite remains one of the largest.
New York
- Annual cost per person: $1,030
- Percentage of income: 1.81%
- Average internet speed: 208.05 Mbps (Ranked 17th)
Connectivity in New York costs over a thousand dollars a year. Speeds are slightly above the national average, but don’t justify the price tag.
Alaska
- Annual cost per person: $1,006
- Percentage of income: 1.79%
- Average internet speed: 125.09 Mbps (Ranked 50th)
Alaska has the slowest average speeds in the country, despite exceeding $1,000 in annual costs. A clear case of paying more for less.
Massachusetts
- Annual cost per person: $1,006
- Percentage of income: 1.66%
- Average internet speed: 218.54 Mbps (Ranked 12th)
Massachusetts residents pay a lot, but relatively high wages help ease the burden. Internet speeds rank a solid 12th.
