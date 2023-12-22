News & Insights

Top 10 Real Estate Markets of 2024

December 22, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Which steady real estate markets will buyers flock to in 2024? According to the Realtor.com 2024 Forecast, 10 housing markets have been identified as the next homebuying hot spots. Of the 10 housing markets, five are in California where many of these markets are predicted to rebound next year.

To determine which housing markets are anticipated to fare better than others, the Realtor.com economics team predicted home sale prices and the number of existing-home sales in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas. In descending order, here are the top 10 real estate markets of 2024.

the skyline of los angeles during sunrise.

10. Los Angeles, California

  • November median home list price: $1,150,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 3.5%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 9.2%

Grand Rapids Michigan skyline along the banks of the Grand river.

9. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • November median home list price: $390,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 7.2%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 6.1%

Worcester Massachusetts

8. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • November median home list price: $475,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 4.8%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 9.1%
Springfield is a city in Western Massachusetts in the Pioneer Valley region.

7. Springfield, Massachusetts

  • November median home list price: $350,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 4.2%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 10.5%

Bakersfield is a major city near the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley in Kern County, California.

6. Bakersfield, California

  • November median home list price: $385,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 2.3%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 13.4%
Mission Inn, Riverside, CA.

5. Riverside, California

  • November median home list price: $585,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 2%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 13.8%

Recreational boats on San Diego Bay fill the foreground leading back to the skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline waterfront and harbor at dusk, CA.

4. San Diego, California

  • November median home list price: $995,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 5.4%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 11%
New-York-Rochester

3. Rochester, New York

  • November median home list price: $239,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 10.4%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 6.2%

Houses on the waterfront in Oxnard, California, USA on a sunny day.

2. Oxnard, California

  • November median home list price: $1,037,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 3.3%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 18%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

1. Toledo, Ohio

  • November median home list price: $200,000
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 8.3%
  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 14%

