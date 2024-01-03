Top 10 metals trader MRI hires new head of concentrates

By Julian Luk

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - MRI Trading, a top 10 metals trader, has hired Antoine Carassus as head of its copper, zinc and lead concentrate book, the Swiss-based company's Chief Executive Markus Nunnenmacher told Reuters on Wednesday.

MRI is a major player in sourcing and blending physical ores and concentrates. The Chinese-owned trader buys and sells more than 1 million tonnes of copper concentrates, and around 500,000 tonnes of zinc and lead concentrates annually, according to two people with direct knowledge.

Carassus who left Geneva-based Transamine Trading last year after 13 years, will take over from Rohit Saxena, Nunnenmacher said, declining to comment on the size of MRI's concentrate book and the effective date for Carassus' appointment.

The sources said Carassus started at MRI on Wednesday.

Saxena leaves MRI after 16 years with the company owned by warehouse and logistics firm CWT International 0521.HK.

Nunnenmacher said MRI has also appointed Singapore-based trader Bill Shi as chief operating officer.

Sourcing ores and concentrates has become challenging due to a lack of investment in new mines and disrupted operations.

