The Top 10 Jobs for Stay-at-Home Moms (and How Much They Make)

Stay-at-home moms have 24/7 jobs, but being out of the paid workforce can put a strain on your family’s budget. For some moms, the answer is to work from home at a job that helps you meet your financial obligations without sacrificing time with your children.

ResumeGenius recently published a list of the best jobs for stay-at-home moms. GOBankingRates selected the top 10 jobs to help you find the role that works best for your family.

Top 10 Jobs for Stay-at-Home Moms

The following jobs give you the best of both worlds — good pay and the flexibility you need to juggle work and family.

Data Entry

Median hourly wage: $21.02

Companies of all kinds need data entry clerks to enter information via computer. Jobs are often remote, and you can find full- and part-time opportunities from companies that hire directly as well as from employment agencies that hire clerks for their clients.

Although some companies might need clerks for specific shifts, others allow flexible scheduling.

Customer Service Representative

Median hourly wage: $20.59

If you have a stable internet connection and a quiet, private place to work, you could be hired as a customer service rep and earn over $20 per hour. Experienced reps can earn significantly more as remote customer service managers.

PNC Bank, Capital One and T-Mobile are just a few of the companies currently hiring remote reps for various shifts, including evenings. In addition to offering competitive pay, many companies provide full benefits for full-time workers.

Tutor

Median hourly wage: $19.27

Tutoring is a natural fit for anyone taking a break from teaching to stay home with their kids, but you don’t have to be a credentialed or experienced educator to teach non-academic subjects. Companies like Varsity Tutors and Wyzant hire remote tutors to help adults master coding, professional licensing test prep, art, music, software programs and many other skills.

Some companies let you set your own rates, which you’ll share with the company. And hours are highly flexible — you and your students choose when to study.

Bookkeeper

Median hourly wage: $23.66

Parlay your financial record-keeping skills into a job as a bookkeeper. If you’re not sure your job or life experience directly translates into a bookkeeping role, consider earning a QuickBooks certification or certification through a professional organization such as the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers.

This is a highly flexible job for which you can usually set your own hours.

Nutritionist

Median hourly wage: $35.50

Stay-home moms looking for a long-term, flexible career might consider nutrition and dietetics. Most roles require at least a bachelor’s degree and a professional credential such as registered dietician, and some states require nutritionists to be licensed.

Once you’ve completed your coursework and training, you can work a fully remote role in telenutrition or meet with clients onsite, according to your own schedule.

Event Planner

Median hourly wage: $28.58

Even if your paid job experience is limited, there’s a good chance your work as a stay-home mom includes planning parties and organizing school and/or community events. Coupled with a degree and other business experience, your planning skills could get you a job in a local hotel, convention center or other facility.

If family priorities don’t allow for the extensive time you’d have to spend onsite during the events and the days immediately before and after, consider hiring yourself out to plan private parties.

Graphic Designer

Median hourly wage: $29.47

Put your art or design degree to good use by going to work as a remote or freelance graphic designer. Certificate programs at colleges and those offered by design software publishers can substitute for a degree in some cases. Either way, you’ll need a portfolio of work to show off your skills to potential employers.

One perk of this career choice is that many graphic designers work independently, and a significant percentage are self-employed.

Travel Agent

Median hourly wage: $23.29

The next best thing to planning your own vacation is getting paid to plan other people’s. And you don’t need prior experience to get hired. Many travel agencies provide training and certification for remote agents they hire, and some even throw in perks like free travel once you’re up and running in your new job.

Virtual Assistant

Median hourly wage: $22.82

Stay-home moms are often all things to all people in their families — much like virtual assistants are to their employers. On any given day, you might help out with social media, manage calendars, invoice clients, schedule appointments or work on special projects with the individual or team you support.

Remote part-time jobs are plentiful, so chances are you can find one that works with your other obligations.

Childcare Provider

Median hourly wage: $15.41

There’s no question that you have the experience you need to get a job as a childcare provider. Potential employers include daycare centers and recreational and fitness facilities, some of which might allow you to bring your own child to work.

For maximum flexibility, consider starting your own babysitting service by signing up with a site like Care.com and advertising your services on social media. If you’ll be providing regular care to one or more children in your own home, check with local authorities to find out if you need to license or register your business.

Editor’s note: Wage data is sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

