Top 10 Healthcare Jobs by Salary Growth in 2024

Healthcare is notoriously known as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the U.S. job market.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that employment in healthcare occupations makes up about 10% of total employment in the U.S. today. What’s more? Occupations in healthcare are projected to grow at a much higher rate between 2022 and 2032 than most other industries.

If you’re considering a career in healthcare, or you’re looking to make a career change, there are a variety of positions that might be the right fit for you.

Top 10 Healthcare Jobs In 2024

Here are the 10 most well-paying healthcare jobs in descending order based on median annual wage, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor:

Physician Assistants

They examine, diagnose, and treat patients under the supervision of a physician.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $126,010

$126,010 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 27% (much faster than average)

27% (much faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 148,000

148,000 Typical entry-level education required: Master’s degree

Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Practitioners

They coordinate patient care and may provide primary and specialty healthcare.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $125,900

$125,900 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 38% (much faster than average)

38% (much faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 323,900

323,900 Typical entry-level education required: Master’s Degree

Optometrists

They diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $125,590

$125,590 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 9% (much faster than average)

9% (much faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 43,400

43,400 Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral degree

Physical Therapists

They assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs to help those with injuries or illnesses improve movement and manage pain.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $97,720

$97,720 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 15% (much faster than average)

15% (much faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 246,800

246,800 Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral degree

Audiologists

They diagnose, manage, and treat patients who have hearing, balance or related problems.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $82,680

$82,680 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 11% (much faster than average)

11% (much faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 14,400

14,400 Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral degree

Registered Nurses

They provide and coordinate patient care and educate patients and the public about various health conditions.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $81,220

$81,220 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 6% (faster than average)

6% (faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 3,172,500

3,172,500 Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor’s degree

Respiratory Therapists

They care for patients who have trouble breathing — for example, because of a chronic condition such as asthma.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $70,540

$70,540 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 13% (much faster than average)

13% (much faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 133,100

133,100 Typical entry-level education required: Associate degree

Surgical Assistants and Technologists

They assist surgeons with various aspects of the surgical process such as setting up the operating room, passing instruments, and making incisions.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $56,350

$56,350 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 5% (faster than average)

5% (faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 128,900

128,900 Typical entry-level education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Exercise Physiologists

They assess, plan, and implement fitness and exercise programs to help people improve their health.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $51,350

$51,350 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 10% (much faster than average)

10% (much faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 16,500

16,500 Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor’s degree

Paramedics

They assess injuries and illnesses, provide emergency medical care, and may transport patients to medical facilities.

Median annual wage as of 2022: $49,090

$49,090 Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 5% (faster than average)

5% (faster than average) Number of jobs as of 2022: 98,300

98,300 Typical entry-level education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

