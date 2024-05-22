Top 10 Healthcare Jobs by Salary Growth in 2024

Healthcare is notoriously known as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the U.S. job market.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that employment in healthcare occupations makes up about 10% of total employment in the U.S. today. What’s more? Occupations in healthcare are projected to grow at a much higher rate between 2022 and 2032 than most other industries.
If you’re considering a career in healthcare, or you’re looking to make a career change, there are a variety of positions that might be the right fit for you.
Top 10 Healthcare Jobs In 2024
Here are the 10 most well-paying healthcare jobs in descending order based on median annual wage, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor:
Physician Assistants
They examine, diagnose, and treat patients under the supervision of a physician.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $126,010
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 27% (much faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 148,000
- Typical entry-level education required: Master’s degree
Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Practitioners
They coordinate patient care and may provide primary and specialty healthcare.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $125,900
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 38% (much faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 323,900
- Typical entry-level education required: Master’s Degree
Optometrists
They diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $125,590
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 9% (much faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 43,400
- Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral degree
Physical Therapists
They assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs to help those with injuries or illnesses improve movement and manage pain.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $97,720
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 15% (much faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 246,800
- Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral degree
Audiologists
They diagnose, manage, and treat patients who have hearing, balance or related problems.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $82,680
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 11% (much faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 14,400
- Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral degree
Registered Nurses
They provide and coordinate patient care and educate patients and the public about various health conditions.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $81,220
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 6% (faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 3,172,500
- Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor’s degree
Respiratory Therapists
They care for patients who have trouble breathing — for example, because of a chronic condition such as asthma.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $70,540
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 13% (much faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 133,100
- Typical entry-level education required: Associate degree
Surgical Assistants and Technologists
They assist surgeons with various aspects of the surgical process such as setting up the operating room, passing instruments, and making incisions.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $56,350
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 5% (faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 128,900
- Typical entry-level education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
Exercise Physiologists
They assess, plan, and implement fitness and exercise programs to help people improve their health.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $51,350
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 10% (much faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 16,500
- Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor’s degree
Paramedics
They assess injuries and illnesses, provide emergency medical care, and may transport patients to medical facilities.
- Median annual wage as of 2022: $49,090
- Projected employment growth from 2022-32: 5% (faster than average)
- Number of jobs as of 2022: 98,300
- Typical entry-level education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 Healthcare Jobs by Salary Growth in 2024
