Top 10 Google Searches In 2023 For Sports, Entertainment: Damar Hamlin, Travis Kelce, The Last Of Us, Barbie, Oppenheimer Dominate

People around the world turned to Google, the search engine owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), to find out more about their favorite athletes, sports teams, musicians, actors, songs, movies and streamed television shows.

Here's a look at the world of sports and entertainment via Google searches in 2023.

Top 10 Searched Athletes on Google in 2023:

Damar Hamlin Kylian Mbappe Travis Kelce Ja Morant Harry Kane Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Rachin Ravindra Shubman Gill Kyrie Irving

The most searched-for person in 2023 was Buffalo Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on field during a Monday Night Football game and was brought back to life by medical personnel.

Football star Travis Kelce was one of the most searched-for athletes and also the fifth most-searched person overall in 2023. This spike in interest is likely related to his romance with musician Taylor Swift, which brought a new legion of fans.

Soccer players Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane rank among the most searched-for athletes of the year. Soccer remains the most popular sport worldwide.

The sports of cricket (Ravindra, Gill) and tennis (Alcaraz, Djokovic) also saw their way onto the list with the inclusion of several athletes.

NBA players Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving found themselves on the list thanks to controversy with both players seeing suspensions from the league.

Top 10 Searched Sports Teams on Google in 2023:

Inter Miami CF Los Angeles Lakers Al-Nassr FC Manchester F.C. Miami Heat Texas Rangers Al Hilal SFC Borussia Dortmund India national cricket team Boston Bruins

While Lionel Messi didn't rank as one of the top-searched athletes in 2023, his new MLS team ranked as the most searched. Inter Miami landed Messi and quickly gained popularity on social media along with soaring demand for tickets and merchandise. Media rights partner Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) benefitted from having a deal in place with MLS before the move, which led to higher subscriptions thanks to Messi's move.

Top 10 Searched Actors on Google in 2023:

Jeremy Renner Jenna Ortega Ichikawa Ennosuke IV Danny Masterson Pedro Pascal Jamie Foxx Brendan Fraser Russell Brand Kiara Advani Matt Rife

Jeremy Renner’s accident in January was one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year and saw the actor top the list of searches in 2023. Renner is known for playing the role of Hawkeye in several Marvel movies and the Disney+ streaming show "Hawkeye" for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Ortega starred in the hit streaming show "Wednesday" for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), which became one of the most-watched series ever on the popular streaming network.

Top 10 Most Searched Movies on Google in 2023:

Barbie Oppenheimer Jawan Sound of Freedom John Wick: Chapter 4 Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All at Once Gadar 2 Creed III Pathaan

Barbie from Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) dominated the box office in 2023, ranking as the top-grossing movie domestically and worldwide. The movie was also the most searched film on Google for the year.

Ranking second for the year was "Oppenheimer," which was released by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) owned Universal Pictures. Released on the same weekend as "Barbie," the two films saw increased interest from moviegoers wanting to go see both films.

Top 10 Most Searched TV Shows in U.S. on Google in 2023:

The Last of Us Ginny & Georgia Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Daisy Jones & The Six Wednesday That ‘90s Show Kaleidoscope Beef The Idol The Fall of the House of Usher

Streaming giant Netflix dominated the Google search list for 2023. The second, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th most searched-for shows can all be found on the streaming platform.

Ranking first though was video game adaptation "The Last of Us," which airs on HBO and streams on Max, which are units of Warner Bros. Discovery. The show was praised by critics and fans alike and is one of the top-viewed HBO shows of all time.

