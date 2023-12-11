Top 10 Google Searches For Events, People In 2023: War In Israel, Titanic Sub, Hurricanes, Shootings, Damar Hamlin, Travis Kelce And More Of Big Interest Around The World

The 2023 year is coming to an end and will take with it quite a few top news stories that happened throughout the year. When looking for information on top news stories, many people around the world turned to Google, the search engine owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023.

Here's a look at the top 10 most-search-for news items and most-searched-for people in 2023.

Top 10 searched news items on Google in 2023:

War in Israel and Gaza Titanic submarine Turkey earthquake Hurricane Hilary Hurricane Idalia Hurricane Lee Maine shooting Nashville shooting Chandrayaan-3 War in Sudan

The top 10 searched-for news items show the world's interest in finding out the latest about war and natural disasters.

The war in the Middle East was the top-searched item globally and as a news item in the United States.

A missing submarine that was taking tourists to the area where the Titanic sunk was a hotly debated item in 2023 as it saw questions on tourism for the rich.

Searches for three major hurricanes and an earthquake were among the top news items searched for on Google in 2023.

Shootings in Maine and Nashville were also searched for by people around the world as they looked to learn details of the tragic events and updates on the shooters.

The ninth most searched-for item in 2023 was India’s Charndrayaan-3, which landed on the moon, becoming the fourth country to successfully do so.

Related Link: The Most Searched For People On Google In 2022

Top 10 searched people on Google in 2023:

Damar Hamlin Jeremy Renner Andrew Tate Kylian Mbappe Travis Kelce Jenna Ortega Lil Tay Danny Masterson David Beckham Pedro Pascal

The most searched-for person in 2023 was Buffalo Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on field during a Monday Night Football game and was brought back to life by medical personnel.

Athletes Kylian Mbappe, Travis Kelce and David Beckham were also among the most searched-for people in 2023.

Interest in Kelce soared throughout 2023 helped by a Super Bowl win in February and strengthened later in the year when rumors of a romance with musician Taylor Swift circulated.

Beckham retired from soccer in 2013 but saw his name surge in interest as he was able to land Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer at the Inter Miami team he co-owns. A documentary about Beckham's soccer career also landed on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), increasing interest in the soccer superstar.

Jenna Ortega was one of the most talked about actresses in 2023 as she starred in the hit streaming series "Wednesday" on Netflix.

Pedro Pascal was likely a top searched-for person thanks to his roles in "The Mandalorian" on Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) owned Disney+ and "The Last of Us" on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) owned HBO and Max.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In Google Stock At IPO, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Photo: Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip. Photo via Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.