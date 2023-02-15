Top 10 Electric Cars in the U.S. — Most Popular EVs

Units Sold: 252,000
Starting at: $43,990
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 142/150/133 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 330 miles
With one of the best charging networks, high performance, and a minimal but luxurious interior, the Tesla Model Y is on its way to becoming the top-selling EV in the world.
The Tesla Model 3 was originally released to be a more affordable option for buyers. Even with the "cheapest" price tag, the Tesla 3 still packs a punch.
Units Sold: 176,000
Starting at: $94,990
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 117/121/112 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 402 miles
One of the "OGs" in the mainstream EV market, the Model S offers some of the best long-range capabilities while boosting a sleek interior.
Units Sold: 80,000
Starting at: $48,700
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 117/135/100 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 310 miles
The Kia EV6 is one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles. According to Kelly Blue Book, the EV6 charges 14.5 miles per every minute.
Units Sold: 66,700
Starting at: $109,990
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 105/109/101 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 348 miles
The Model X is the largest in the Tesla lineup making it a perfect go-to family car.
Units Sold: 39,500
Starting at: $46,895
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 100/105/93 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 245 miles
The Mustang Mach-E is the first out of two Fords on our list. The Mach-E doesn't fit the "sporty" appeal of other past Mustang releases, but underneath, this EV sports a V8 engine still giving you that classic Mustang feel when you put your foot down.
Units Sold: 38,100
Starting at: $26,500
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 118/127/108 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 260 miles
The Bolt is the smallest vehicle on this list. Don't let this deter you, according to GM, it was the “number 1 mainstream EV in the Q3 and Q4." Not bad.
Units Sold: 21,000
Starting at: $39,950
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 110/127/94 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 300 miles
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is probably the most unique-looking vehicle on this list. With a combination of both linear and curvature components, this EV might feel like you're stepping into the future.
Units Sold: 20,500
Starting at: $38,995
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 107/116/98 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 275 miles
From its practical everyday use to its rich interior, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a high-performing EV with a luxury feel that costs half the amount of other cars in its category.
Units Sold: 15,600
The F-150 Lightning wasn't the first electric truck to hit the road, but after its reveal in 2021, Ford received over 200,000 reservations. Since then, it has continued to be the top-selling EV truck.
