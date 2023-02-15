Top 10 Electric Cars in the U.S. — Most Popular EVs

Units Sold: 252,000

Starting at: $43,990

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 142/150/133 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 330 miles

With one of the best charging networks, high performance, and a minimal but luxurious interior, the Tesla Model Y is on its way to becoming the top-selling EV in the world.

Units Sold: 240,000

Starting at: $43,990

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 142/150/133 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 270 miles

The Tesla Model 3 was originally released to be a more affordable option for buyers. Even with the "cheapest" price tag, the Tesla 3 still packs a punch.

Units Sold: 176,000

Starting at: $94,990

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 117/121/112 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 402 miles

One of the "OGs" in the mainstream EV market, the Model S offers some of the best long-range capabilities while boosting a sleek interior.

Units Sold: 80,000

Starting at: $48,700

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 117/135/100 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 310 miles

The Kia EV6 is one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles. According to Kelly Blue Book, the EV6 charges 14.5 miles per every minute.

Units Sold: 66,700

Starting at: $109,990

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 105/109/101 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 348 miles

The Model X is the largest in the Tesla lineup making it a perfect go-to family car.

Units Sold: 39,500

Starting at: $46,895

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 100/105/93 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 245 miles

The Mustang Mach-E is the first out of two Fords on our list. The Mach-E doesn't fit the "sporty" appeal of other past Mustang releases, but underneath, this EV sports a V8 engine still giving you that classic Mustang feel when you put your foot down.

Units Sold: 38,100

Starting at: $26,500

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 118/127/108 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 260 miles

The Bolt is the smallest vehicle on this list. Don't let this deter you, according to GM, it was the “number 1 mainstream EV in the Q3 and Q4." Not bad.

Units Sold: 21,000

Starting at: $39,950

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 110/127/94 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 300 miles

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is probably the most unique-looking vehicle on this list. With a combination of both linear and curvature components, this EV might feel like you're stepping into the future.

Units Sold: 20,500

Starting at: $38,995

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 107/116/98 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 275 miles

From its practical everyday use to its rich interior, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a high-performing EV with a luxury feel that costs half the amount of other cars in its category.

Units Sold: 15,600

Starting at: $38,995

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 107/116/98 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 320 miles

The F-150 Lightning wasn't the first electric truck to hit the road, but after its reveal in 2021, Ford received over 200,000 reservations. Since then, it has continued to be the top-selling EV truck.