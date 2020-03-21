Top 10 Coronavirus Stocks to Buy Right Now

Legendary investor Warren Buffett once said, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Buffett has used this time-tested strategy to amass vast wealth in the stock market -- and you can, too.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has brought immense amounts of fear into the market. Many short-term focused investors have panicked, and stock prices have plunged in response.

But therein lies your opportunity.

By keeping your wits and maintaining a long-term perspective, you can calmly begin to buy shares of great businesses at bargain prices, thereby positioning yourself to profit handsomely as the markets eventually recover.

If that sounds appealing, read on to learn about 10 outstanding companies that are poised not just to survive, but thrive, during the pandemic -- and whose stocks can help you earn a fortune from the recent market downturn.

Amazon

Few businesses will benefit more from people staying at home than Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). With thousands of retail stores closing around the U.S. and across the world, Amazon and other online retailers are enjoying booming sales. The e-commerce giant's massive global fulfillment network is helping to keep people supplied with the household essentials they need. And in the process, it's likely to generate handsome profits for investors.

JD.com

China is one of the few countries where Amazon doesn't dominate e-commerce. The world's most populous nation is JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) domain, and the Chinese e-commerce leader is helping its home country respond to the immense challenge of combating the novel coronavirus. "Since late January, we've spared no effort in the fight against COVID-19 in China," Chairman and CEO Richard Liu said in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release. "Our leading supply chain and logistics network have been called upon to address unmet needs across China." With so many Chinese citizens forced to remain at home because of the pandemic, JD.com's online retail and delivery services will remain in high demand.

PayPal

Higher e-commerce sales should also benefit PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). By eliminating the need for people to enter their credit card information each time they make a purchase, PayPal helps to make buying things online easier, faster, and more secure. PayPal also recently acquired coupon platform Honey, which should see increased growth as more people search for the best online deals. Additionally, fears that touching cash could spread disease is likely to boost usage of PayPal's popular peer-to-peer digital payments app, Venmo.

Facebook

Many people who are unable to work or go to school will have much more time on their hands in the coming weeks, and much of that time is likely to be spent on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). Whether it's communicating with family and friends or catching up on the news, more people are likely to use the social media platform more often. Many businesses, desperate to generate online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, will advertise on Facebook -- and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook -- in order to meet their customers where they are spending their time.

Shopify

Many of the companies that advertise on Facebook use Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) tools to operate their businesses. More than 1 million merchants rely on the e-commerce platform for services such as online store design, payment processing, shipping, and working capital loans. Shopify is also building a new fulfillment network that is likely to enjoy strong coronavirus-related demand from e-commerce companies in the months ahead.

Netflix

Like Facebook, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is likely to benefit from people having more downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. For as little as $8.99 per month, people can gain access to a nearly unlimited amount of movies and shows to watch. Netflix could also see increased growth in some of its international markets, many of which are instituting lockdowns and home-based quarantines due to COVID-19.

Electronic Arts

With so many kids home from school, many parents may come to see Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) new video game streaming services as a worthwhile investment. For as little as $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year, gamers can get unlimited playing time on many of EA's best games. Kids (and adults) can have some fun, parents can get some much-needed peace, and Electronic Arts gets a recurring revenue stream. Everybody wins.

Peloton Interactive

COVID-19 and crowded, sweaty gyms aren't a great match. As such, many people are going to forego going to the gym during the pandemic, and possibly even after the disease is contained. Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is likely to be a key beneficiary of more people choosing to work out at home. Peloton makes in-home exercise equipment such as treadmills and stationary bikes, which, while expensive, are likely to be in high demand among wealthy fitness enthusiasts.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is enjoying tremendous demand for its video conferencing services. Teladoc specializes in telehealth, or services that enable healthcare professionals to provide medical consultations via videoconferencing applications on patients' smartphones, tablets, and computers. Telehealth services will play a vital role in combating COVID-19, as doctors around the world strive to scale the care they provide to patients, particularly those who can't go to traditional treatment centers. As the global leader in virtual care, Teladoc stands to benefit from this trend more than any other company.

Zoom Video Communications

Like Teladoc, Zoom's (NASDAQ: ZM) business is exploding due to the pandemic. The company's video conferencing technology is being used by thousands of businesses and schools to communicate with their employees and students while they're offices and facilities are closed due to COVID-19. Zoom is adding users at a breathtaking clip, and its revenue is likely to surge in the quarters ahead.

