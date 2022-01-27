Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.17, changing hands as low as $33.09 per share. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.72 per share, with $48.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.