Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 1.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tootsie Roll Industries. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TR is 0.10%, an increase of 34.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 14,694K shares. The put/call ratio of TR is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,379K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TR by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 726K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR by 3.77% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 528K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR by 4.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 452K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 424K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR by 91.38% over the last quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Launched in 1896 by the popularity of a single product, the iconic oblong piece of chewy, chocolate candy - Tootsie Roll Industries has grown to become one of the country's largest candy companies, with a lineup that includes some of the world's most popular candy, chocolate, and bubble gum brands.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.