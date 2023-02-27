Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries said on February 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $44.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 1.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tootsie Roll Industries. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TR is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 14,309K shares. The put/call ratio of TR is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,314K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TR by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 772K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TR by 5.13% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 567K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 18.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 458K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 46.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Background Information

Launched in 1896 by the popularity of a single product, the iconic oblong piece of chewy, chocolate candy - Tootsie Roll Industries has grown to become one of the country's largest candy companies, with a lineup that includes some of the world's most popular candy, chocolate, and bubble gum brands.

