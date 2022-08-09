Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Tootsie Roll Industries Carry?

As you can see below, Tootsie Roll Industries had US$8.52m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$123.1m in cash, so it actually has US$114.6m net cash.

NYSE:TR Debt to Equity History August 9th 2022

A Look At Tootsie Roll Industries' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tootsie Roll Industries had liabilities of US$82.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$149.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$123.1m as well as receivables valued at US$48.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$60.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Tootsie Roll Industries shares are worth a total of US$2.45b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Tootsie Roll Industries boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Tootsie Roll Industries grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Tootsie Roll Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Tootsie Roll Industries has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Tootsie Roll Industries produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 75% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Tootsie Roll Industries's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$114.6m. The cherry on top was that in converted 75% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$46m. So we don't think Tootsie Roll Industries's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tootsie Roll Industries you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

