Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that TR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.9, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TR was $30.9, representing a -20.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.92 and a 6.59% increase over the 52 week low of $28.99.

TR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Cosan Limited (CZZ). TR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

