Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that TR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TR was $31.32, representing a -46.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.98 and a 8.04% increase over the 52 week low of $28.99.

TR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Cosan Limited (CZZ). TR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 17.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TR at 1.4%.

