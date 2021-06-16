Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that TR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.59, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TR was $34.59, representing a -39.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.26 and a 22.9% increase over the 52 week low of $28.15.

TR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Hershey Company (HSY). TR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TR as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (TR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 13.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TR at 1.92%.

