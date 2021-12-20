Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that TR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.68, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TR was $35.68, representing a -37.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.26 and a 26.03% increase over the 52 week low of $28.31.

TR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND). TR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TR as a top-10 holding:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 3.34% over the last 100 days. REGL has the highest percent weighting of TR at 2.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.