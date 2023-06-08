Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. - Class B (TROLB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. - Class B said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROLB is 0.10%, an increase of 34.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 14,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROLB by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROLB by 3.77% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROLB by 4.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROLB by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 424K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROLB by 91.38% over the last quarter.

