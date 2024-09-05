Tootsie Roll Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.91, changing hands as high as $31.02 per share. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.58 per share, with $35.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.97.

