Tootsie Roll Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TR

In trading on Monday, shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.30, changing hands as high as $35.03 per share. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.0291 per share, with $38.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.89.

