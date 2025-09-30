Tooru Pre-tax Loss Widens In H1

(RTTNews) - UK-based Tooru Plc (TOO.L), Tuesday reported widened pre-tax loss in its first half compared to last year.

Tooru's pre-tax loss was 1.13 million pounds higher than a loss of 0.57 million pounds last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a profit of 0.032 million pounds compared to a loss of 0.57 million pounds a year ago.

Net Sales Revenue was 1.01 million pounds for the latest period.

On the London Stock Exchange, the stock is trading at 0.187 pence, up 1.08 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.