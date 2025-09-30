Markets

Tooru Pre-tax Loss Widens In H1

September 30, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UK-based Tooru Plc (TOO.L), Tuesday reported widened pre-tax loss in its first half compared to last year.

Tooru's pre-tax loss was 1.13 million pounds higher than a loss of 0.57 million pounds last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a profit of 0.032 million pounds compared to a loss of 0.57 million pounds a year ago.

Net Sales Revenue was 1.01 million pounds for the latest period.

On the London Stock Exchange, the stock is trading at 0.187 pence, up 1.08 percent.

