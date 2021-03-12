Too many banks spoil the bond issue

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 12 (IFR) - When Italian utility Enel sold a €2.25bn dual-tranche hybrid earlier this month the most striking aspect of the deal was the number of bookruners: 16.

Even in the commoditised business of debt capital markets that is a large number of banks to be transacting a deal.

"If you had three sensible banks on a deal you could probably cover all the main investors in Europe," said a DCM banker.

But unfortunately for banks operating in Europe, while the Enel trade may be an extreme example, the trend over the past few years shows that corporates are increasingly using bigger syndicates to execute bond deals.

IFR data shows that nearly one-fifth of all deals this year up to March 5 in the euro investment-grade corporate market featured more than seven bookrunners. This is a notable increase compared to the 12.3% and 10.6% recorded over the same period in 2020 and 2019.

In absolute terms, the number of deals with more than seven bookrunners has also increased. Up to the end of last week, 15 deals issued this year fell into this category. For the same period last year and in 2019, the figures were 13 and 10. In 2016 it was 2.

While the situation isn't quite as extreme as in Asia, where Chinese deals in particular regularly have multiple banks on the syndicate even at the global coordinator level, banks' bottom lines could start to feel the pinch.

“It is not ideal. We all believe in fair risk and reward,” said a second DCM banker. “If you provide most of the advisory and infrastructure and are a bank that provides quality execution and then walk off with the same fee as a bank that you feel contributed less, that is off course frustrating.”

Sometimes issuers will split roles between global coordinators and other more junior roles. This at least allows for different fee structures to be awarded accordingly. But the Enel deal, for example, had all of the banks awarded the same role - it is not known whether some were more equal than others. Enel declined to comment.

The difficulty for any bank operating in Europe - unlike say in the US - is that the coverage model requires geographical and sectoral bankers. The fees, on average, are also smaller as is the overall amount of issuance.

"In the US you have less cost, higher fees and higher volumes," said a third banker.

The muscling in on mandates from more local banks - as opposed to the pan-European or global banks - is adding to the strain.

“It is the local balance sheet banks that benefit from this and it enables them to grab more of a market share. But are their syndicate managers going to have a huge amount to add?”, said the second banker.

Euro Investment-Grade Corporate Bond New Issues By Number Of Leads (%): Jan 1 - Mar 5

Source: IFR

Poorer execution?

But it is not just the larger banks that could be losing out. Corporate issuers may see the quality of their execution suffer, especially at times when markets are more uncertain and advice is all the more important.

“A lot of issuers are somewhat agnostic as to who is running their deal and it can just be easier to give everyone who lends to you a seat at the table,” said a syndicate banker.

“Although it seems easier, I think it is probably to the issuer’s detriment. This is probably most the case when you see a lot of banks on a deal, when you have 16 active books for example. How active are all those bookrunners going to really be? And probably what happens is, you end up just getting a lot of banks on autopilot, going through the motions.”

The advice that a borrower receives may directly suffer.

“If you are on a call with an issuer and nine, 10, 11 other banks, rather than three, are you going to speak up or be able to speak up?,” said the second banker.

“And if you can speak out, are you going to be able to have meaningful conversation or is it going to fall into one big mess, or, understandably, is the issuer going to say, ‘you guys aren’t all aligned, you need to go away and re-think this’.”

The good news for the market is that deals haven't necessarily suffered and investors haven't brought up big syndicates as a problem.

"For me it is not much of an issue. I imagine for the banks it's more important," said one asset manager.

Covid-19 impact

The significance of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lending activities of banks may have fuelled the acceleration in this trend.

Corporates were already adding banks to mandates because of their lending relationships. As the pandemic struck and European companies looked to secure liquidity more banks provided loans to help corporate clients weather the storm.

“It is quite understandable that these banks may want some compensation and frankly the easiest way to do that is to stick them on a bond mandate,” said the second DCM banker.

The surge in the average number of dealers on each trade, however, first began roughly four years ago. From January to March 5 2016 less than 4% of euro high-grade corporate deals had been placed by more than seven banks. By the same time the following year this had doubled to more than 8%.

Mitigating

While frustrated, bankers say they have to some extent learnt to deal with bigger syndicates.

The key is to try and prevent the changing dynamics negatively impacting the results for issuer clients. Bankers pointed to the growing use of ‘global coordinators’ on larger deals, focusing the main advisory position with just a couple of lead banks, and featuring others as bookrunners.

Even on deals with no global co-ordinators and a high number of active books, a smaller number of “left leads” might emerge, said bankers.

“There are ways of mitigating the effects [of a large number of leads] on an issuer or on execution. I think just having passives is the cleanest way of doing it,” said a fifth banker.

Euro Investment-Grade Corporate Bond New Issues By Number Of Leads (Number Of Deals): Jan 1 - Mar 5

Source: IFR NB: multi-tranche deals are counted as one

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)

