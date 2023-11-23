Too Lazy To Watch YouTube Videos? Google Bard Can Now Do It For You And Answer Your Questions

Google Bard has received a new update that adds the ability to ask questions about YouTube videos. Google is rolling out this feature as a YouTube extension within Bard.

What Happened: Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has updated Bard which lets users not only find YouTube videos about any topic but also engage with those videos right within Bard.

"We’re taking the first steps in Bard’s ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you're looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires," Google said in its update notes for Bard.

For starters, you can ask Bard to search for videos on a given topic — when it does, you can pick one of those videos and ask further questions based on the video.

This essentially makes YouTube videos interactive – Bard will scour through the contents of the video and answer your questions based on the information shared in the video.

This can be especially useful for theoretical or academic videos, or food recipe/how-to videos.

For someone who cannot cook well enough, I asked Bard how to make instant noodles.

Google Bard

It can be difficult to rewind YouTube videos while cooking since your hands might not always be free or clean. This is when text proves to be really useful.

In my experience and a few quick tests with Google Bard, I found that the text summaries and steps it generates are accurate and very useful.

Google Bard

How To Get Google Bard To Watch YouTube Videos And Answer Your Questions

With that out of the way, here's how you can get Google Bard to watch YouTube videos for you and answer your questions.

Go to bard.google.com. Tap the Extension button on the top. Check if the YouTube extension is enabled – if not, manually enable it.

Now, simply ask Bard your question. For example, I asked, "Show me YouTube videos on making instant noodles."

Bard will return with a few YouTube videos – pick one using something like this – "Select the first video and explain the steps."

Bard will now list down the steps!

Depending on the video, you can ask Bard different types of questions.

