Too early to discuss Polish rate cuts in Sept or Oct, c.banker Kotecki says

Adds comments from Biznes24 interview in paragraphs 7-11

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - It is too early to discuss rate cuts in September or October, Polish central banker Ludwik Kotecki told Business Insider in an interview published on Monday.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% on Thursday, but Governor Adam Glapinski said in a press conference on Friday that a rate cut was possible in September.

Kotecki told Business Insider that cutting rates would push back the point at which inflation would reach the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point to 2026 or even later, rather than 2025 as the bank had forecast.

"It is simply too early to discuss interest rate cuts in September or October," he was quoted as saying.

"If we are to discuss the easing of monetary policy, we need at least a few months to confirm that inflation at single-digit levels is a permanent phenomenon, not a one-time phenomenon and achieved by statistical base effects."

Inflation in Poland was 11.5% in June, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office.

In a separate interview with television station Biznes24, Kotecki said that in order for him to support rate cuts the central bank's projections would have to show inflation returning to the target.

"I would like to see the inflation projection... go to our target, that is 2.5%," he said.

He also said that the second quarter of 2023 had not seen economic growth pick up significantly.

"In terms of economic growth, the second quarter will probably be similar to the first," he said, adding that a recovery would happen in the fourth quarter.

He said that growth for 2023 as a whole was likely to be around 0.5% and that 2024 was also unlikely to see a large expansion in the economy.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Toby Chopra)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.