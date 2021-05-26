Too early for ECB to reduce emergency bond buys: Panetta

Contributor
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases after its June 10 meeting as the economic recovery is still in an early phase and inflation remains too low, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told Nikkei.

FRANKFURT, May 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases after its June 10 meeting as the economic recovery is still in an early phase and inflation remains too low, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told Nikkei.

"The conditions that we see today do not justify reducing the pace of purchases, and a discussion about phasing out the PEPP is still clearly premature," Panetta said in an interview.

The 1.85 trillion euro ($2.27 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) should first neutralise the effects of the pandemic on inflation then needs to ensure that price pressures become more sustainable, Panetta added.

($1 = 0.8163 euros)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More