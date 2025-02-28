Tony Skiadas of Verizon to Speak at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 4

Tony Skiadas of Verizon will speak at the Morgan Stanley Conference on March 4, 2025, with a live webcast available.

Tony Skiadas, the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Verizon, will be speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 4, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Tony Skiadas, the CFO of Verizon, will present at a prominent industry conference, highlighting the company’s active engagement with investors and industry leaders.

The press release reinforces Verizon's strong financial performance, showcasing a substantial revenue of $134.0 billion in 2023.

Verizon demonstrates commitment to innovation and customer needs, which could positively influence investor confidence and market perception.

None

What is Tony Skiadas scheduled to speak about?

Tony Skiadas will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference regarding Verizon's financial strategies and innovations.

When will the conference take place?

The conference is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the webcast of the event?

The webcast will be available through Verizon’s Investor Relations website, with access instructions provided online.

What are Verizon's recent revenue figures?

Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023.

Where is Verizon headquartered?

Verizon is headquartered in New York City and serves customers worldwide.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,240 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,633 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Skiadas, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website,





www.verizon.com/about/investors





.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores





.





VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contact:







Adi Wineland





aditya.wineland@verizon.com







