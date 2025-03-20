Tony Robbins Says Drive Is More Important Than Motivation — 2 Ways To Use That To Make Money

Inspirational speaker and author Tony Robbins recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Canadian psychologist and cultural critic Jordan Peterson, released via YouTube in late January.

During that conversation, many topics were bridged: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with difficult times throughout life and, most pertinently, the difference between drive and motivation.

“I would even say the word if I may, drive. Motivation is like a warm bath, but it doesn’t last. But drive is like — everyone if motivated,” Robbins said. “If you’re overweight, you’re motivated to eat… I want to find to find what drives you. What is it that will unleash you, that’s what this experience is about — that’s different than just being motivated.

GOBankingRates listed two ways to use that point to make money, according to Robbins’ advice.

Commit to a Long-Term Investment, Savings or Debt Reduction POV (and Ask Yourself ‘Why?’)

Robbins emphasized the importance of coming to grips with one’s fundamental reasons for wanting to achieve a goal, rather than the goal itself (the object, or objective).

“The secret is: Reasons come first, answers come second. Once I figure out what I want, I need to figure out why. Because purpose is stronger than object. So, the object may inspire you, but what’s gonna keep you [going] is strong enough reasons when it gets tough,” Robbins said.

Get-rich-quick schemes and day trading aren’t solid strategies, particular for those lacking either the financial acumen or the baseline drive to consistently drive results in these extremely risky arenas. That’s why sticking to a long-term investment, savings or debt reduction plan is a sensible foundation from which to build wealth.

Concerning investment alone, Warren Buffett is famous for sharing his perspective favoring long-term buy-ins. As The Globe and Mail reported, Buffett prefers a five-year horizon at the very least to judge the value of an investment.

Execution Is Everything, and Expertise Is Invaluable, According to Tony Robbins

Robbins would later go on to say that he believed in the power of expertise and consultation with a variety of subject-matter experts, in order to drive speedy execution of one’s drive toward success.

“So, it’s a combination of that aim, those values, that drive you, that ignite enough reasons. And then the strategies to execute. Because, you’ll eventually find a way there — but the speed at which you do it… I believe in modeling. I believe success leaves clues,” Robbins said.

“So instead of using trial-and-error, which is the standard way in which we learn, you find the pathway to power by finding someone who’s done it consistently and produced results,” he continued.

Those looking to build substantial wealth would do well to pair their drive with the knowledge of several financial experts in a variety of industries. Certified financial planners, chartered accountants and credentialed investment advisors should all be consulted by the would-be wealthy, with second opinions being sought whenever a major decision comes into play.

Drive can be interpreted in real-world terms as making the consistent commitment to meet with successful investors, money managers, accountants and businesspeople to gain knowledge through what Peterson termed as their “stories,” the value of which Robbins readily embraced.

By sifting through that knowledge, and then taking the initiative to produce a workable fiscal strategy to improve your finances, you’ll be much better off than if you’d engaged in a riskier and more speculative game driven by impulsive trial-and-error behaviors.

But, you’d better move quickly: McKinsey & Company indicated that affluent households were already highly motivated to seek out human-driven, high-qualityinvestment adviceeven at a premium — and that advisor headcount is set to decline on an annual basis moving forward as approximately 110,000 qualified advisors plan to retire over the course of the next decade.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tony Robbins Says Drive Is More Important Than Motivation — 2 Ways To Use That To Make Money

