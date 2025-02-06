Tony Robbins: This Key Skill Is All You Need for Success as an Investor or Entrepreneur

Tony Robbins has long been studying what it takes to be successful. For his book “Money: Master the Game,” Robbins interviewed some of the world’s most successful investors — including Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio and Carl Icahn — to find out the strategies that made them rich. Although each investor approached their path to wealth differently, they all had mastered one key skill: pattern recognition.

“On ‘Money: Master the Game,’ all I did is I took the pattern from all the best investors, and made it simple so that anyone — my billionaire clients and somebody just beginning the journey — can know what to do,” Robbins said while appearing on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.”

Here’s why Robbins believes that being able to recognize patterns is the key to all success.

Knowing Patterns Prevents You From Panicking When Everyone Else Does

Being able to recognize patterns can take the fear out of anything, from investing in the market to starting your own business, Robbins said.

“Other people are … chaotic, like, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen,'” he said on the podcast.

Most people experience uncertainty, which can hold them back, but if you know something will or won’t happen based on patterns, you’re more likely to feel confident and succeed. Robbins illustrated this point by giving the example of an adult playing a video game with a child.

“Do you ever play a video game against a child?,” Robbins said. “Most people are dead in three seconds. And the child goes for the first time, and 45 minutes later, you get your second turn, and you’re now more determined. You’re out in five seconds, they do another 45.

“Why? Because they’re smarter, because they’re younger, because they’re faster? No, because they played this game before,” he continued. “They know the pattern. They know the first bad guy’s on the left, the next bad guy’s up on the right. They can anticipate versus react. Losers react, winners anticipate.”

Pattern Recognition Allows You To Anticipate What’s Coming

Whether you want to master investing or a new skill, it’s important to study those who have already succeeded and look for the common patterns.

“Anticipation only comes when you can recognize patterns,” Robbins said. “If you look at someone who’s great in finance, dance, music, movies, running a business, having great relationships, there are patterns. So I’ve spent my whole life studying those patterns. Now, when you study them, you don’t have fear.”

Once you’ve discovered the patterns, it’s time to implement them.

“You start to use the patterns — now you can develop economic well-being or abundance or absolute financial freedom,” Robbins said. “You can transform your emotions. You can transform your business or your relationship or your parenting, and you’re not fearful.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tony Robbins: This Key Skill Is All You Need for Success as an Investor or Entrepreneur

