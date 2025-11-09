Tony Robbins: Ignoring This Investing Concept Could Cost You $600K

Money guru, professional speaker and GOBankingRates Top 100 Money Experts Tony Robbins wants to make sure that when you make an investment, you do it wisely. For Robbins, his professional background and personal experience has led him to gain the below insight as to what to do and what not to do when it comes to cultivating wealth.

Start Investing Early

Robbins has previously highlighted that the top thing that will transform your money life involves getting in starting to invest early, then compounding it over the years. Robbins shared this money tip with GOBankingRates through an illustration.

“Take two 19-year-olds, each investing $300 a month ($3,600 a year) from age 19 to 27 — just eight years. They put it into the market at a 10% annual return, the stock market’s average over the last century. One stops contributing at 27 and lets it compound. The other starts investing $300 a month at 27 and continues until age 65 — 38 years of investing versus eight,” Robbins said.

Use Compounding Interest

“Who has more money by 65? The person who started early and stopped at 27 ends up with almost $2 million ($1,985,000),” Robbins explained. “The one who started later but invested longer has about $1.38 million. That’s the power of compounding and starting early.” This shows how the late investor is missing out on nearly $600,000 by not starting early and staying consistent with using compounding interest to grow the initial principal amount.

Other Investing Mistakes

These are not the only pitfalls that Robbins has witnessed over the years with investors of all ages and levels trying to expand their financial portfolios. On his website, Robbins also noted that there are additional mistakes someone can make when investing and urged anyone to avoid these potential traps. This included allocating assets in the wrong place, using a broker instead of a fiduciary, not paying enough attention to taxes related to your investments, overpaying for high-cost mutual funds and failing to rebalance a portfolio on a regular basis.

The Biggest Investment of All

In a Facebook video, Robbins recalled the time he interviewed Warren Buffett, who shared the sage wisdom that at the end of the day, the most important investment someone can make is in themselves. This point only reiterates Robbins advice for not ignoring the concept of starting early and remaining consistent with compounding growth in your investments. Doing so in the present is a way to ensure your financial future is bright and lucrative.

