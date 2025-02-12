Tony Robbins Gives Top Piece of Financial Advice for Anyone Who Has Lost Their Home

The devastating and historic Los Angeles wildfires that ignited several weeks ago have been contained, but rebuilding the affected communities has barely just begun — and also rounding up the amount of money needed to do so.

A February 2025 report from UCLA indicated that the two large wildfires that devastated L.A. County, the Palisades and Eaton fires, may account for about $95 to $164 billion in total property and capital losses. Additionally, insured losses are estimated to be about $75 billion and a 0.48% loss in county-level GDP (equating to about $4.6 billion) is expected for 2025.

With staggering figures like these, the total cost of rebuilding L.A. is nothing short of unprecedented. Fortunately, while thousands of L.A. residents are still reckoning with the devastating losses of their homes and communities, those more fortunate are stepping up to help. One of those individuals is best-selling author and financial expert, Tony Robbins.

Robbins Offers a Piece of Financial Advice for Anyone Who’s Lost Their Home

Below is an important tip Robbins shared on one of his YouTube videos for anyone struggling after the loss of their home. As well as how Robbins is helping in providing aid to survivors.

Take Care of Your Health and Well-Being

In the wake of a natural disaster, you need to focus on maintaining your health and well-being to get your home and finances in order. Whether it’s exercising, connecting with family and friends or taking a rest, putting yourself first in the wake of a crisis is so critical. A sound body and mind are both necessary to rebuilding all aspects of your life, both physical and financial.

“Prioritizing health and wellness is the cornerstone of rebuilding yourself and achieving lasting success in every area of life,” Robbins explained. “Without robust health, even the grandest goals can feel out of reach and progress becomes an uphill battle.”

Robbins Donating $4.4 Million to L.A. Wildfire Relief

Robbins is not just speaking about support for his community, but he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

He recently spoke with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation to explain how he’s giving back in the wake of this crisis:

He’s pledging $4.4 million of his own money to benefit the L.A. wildfire recovery.

He’s donated $1 million to the Dream Center Foundation, a free L.A.-based resource center offering residential and community outreach programs for those in need.

He’s donated $1 million to Airbnb so the company can offer additional, free temporary housing to those most affected by the wildfires.

He’s donated $1 million to BeyGOOD, Beyonce’s public foundation that has committed to L.A. wildfire relief.

He’s donated $1 million to food relief for those impacted by the L.A. wildfires.

While it may not be possible to donate millions of dollars like Robbins can, if you have even just a few dollars to spare, you may want to consider giving to this worthy cause.

When speaking about what he calls the “hero’s journey,” Robbins said, “Anyone can deal with a difficult today if they’ve got a compelling tomorrow.”

If you want to be that hero, you can visit TRhelpsla.com and donate to Robbin’s wildfire relief fund. He’s generously pledging to match every dollar donated through his website.

