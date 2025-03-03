Tony Robbins, Dave Ramsey and 5 More Money Experts With Wealth-Building Podcasts

The more you learn about finance, the easier it becomes to manage your money and achieve long-term goals. While books and videos can provide valuable insights, financial podcasts are also great resources for people looking to master their money.

Podcasts offer a unique advantage — you can listen while commuting, walking or doing other activities. They’re great for multitasking, but some podcasts naturally stand out. Consider subscribing to these seven shows if you’re looking for solid financial advice.

‘The Tony Robbins Podcast’

Tony Robbins has been a leader in the personal development industry for decades, providing roadmaps to help people accomplish their goals. While many episodes focus on personal finance, his podcast also offers insights into developing the right mindset to achieve success.

‘The Ramsey Show’

Dave Ramsey has been a financial expert for decades, drawing from his vast experience in each episode. He releases multiple weekly episodes, each about an hour and 30 minutes long, in which he and other hosts answer listener questions. Each episode follows a format similar to traditional radio shows, featuring live calls. “The Ramsey Show” is an excellent option if you enjoy long-form discussions and financial advice.

‘The Tim Ferriss Show’

Tim Ferriss rose to fame with “The 4-Hour Workweek,” which helped him launch a widely successful podcast. The show covers personal finance, personal development and other topics. Ferriss interviews world-class performers in long-form episodes, some of which run more than three hours.

‘The Smart Passive Income Podcast’

Pat Flynn has hosted “The Smart Passive Income Podcast” since 2010. This show caters to people who want to learn about different ways to make money and grow their online audiences. While some episodes dive into money management, the primary focus is on increasing revenue. Understanding multiple income streams can make applying basic financial strategies, such as maximizing 401(k) and IRA contributions, easier.

‘The Personal Finance Podcast’

As its name suggests, “The Personal Finance Podcast” is dedicated to finance, and host Andrew Giancola has been running it since 2013. Episodes run between 40 and 60 minutes and feature guest interviews as well as solo episodes. Recent topics include the importance of appearing “poor,” common mistakes among high-income earners and how to manage a $100,000 investment.

‘We Study Billionaires – The Investor’s Podcast Network’

This is the only podcast on the list with multiple hosts. Stig Brodersen, Preston Pysh, William Green, Clay Finck and Kyle Grieve have guided the show to more than 180 million downloads. The podcast features interviews with high net-worth individuals and analyzes billionaires such as Ray Dalio and Warren Buffett. It’s an excellent choice for listeners looking to beat the market.

‘So Money With Farnoosh Torabi’

Farnoosh Torabi releases multiple weekly episodes of “So Money,” which focuses on finance. She conducts interviews, hosts solo episodes and answers listener questions. Most episodes run about 30 minutes. Torabi, an award-winning financial strategist, TV host and bestselling author, has garnered more than 40 million downloads for her show.

