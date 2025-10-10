Tony Robbins’ 3 Ways To Become Rich No Matter What You Earn in Salary

Tony Robbins — the popular, highly successful motivational speaker, money expert and bestselling author of eight books, including three No. 1 New York Times bestsellers — frequently shares financial advice. His books, videos and seminars are designed to help you reach your short-term and long-term financial goals, increase your income and start building wealth.

One of his YouTube videos covers the topic of how to become rich, even with a small salary. In the video, Robbins shared the story of Theodore Johnson, who worked at UPS, saved and invested 20% of his income throughout his life, and ended with a net worth of $70 million. The key lesson in Johnson’s story is that he paid himself first and lived frugally, even as his fortune grew.

Based on Johnson’s story, here’s how Robbins suggests that you too can build wealth — no matter what your salary is.

Be Consistent

What Johnson’s story shows is the power of consistency and compound interest. The UPS employee never made more than $14,000 per year, Robbins explained, but he had a large nest egg because of how much he saved and invested consistently. “When you save 20% and you compound it, its numbers are incredible,” Robbins said.

Ramsey Solutions found similar statistics about the benefits of consistency. According to The National Study of Millionaires, 75% of participants credit consistent investing to their financial success, rather than an inheritance or financial windfall. Simply put, this way you can turn small amounts into large amounts, which is a pretty good financial plan.

Be Aware

Another important trait to develop if you want to become wealthy is awareness when it comes to your bank accounts. Robbins explained that Johnson treated his savings as a sort of tax, knowing he wouldn’t see that money again. While Johnson’s initial reaction was to think he couldn’t save 20%, having the awareness of his finances and thinking of it as more of a tax showed him that he actually could save that much and build wealth.

“You can’t wait until you have a ton of money to start investing and think, ‘I’m not an investor,'” Robbins explained.

Ultimately, having awareness and being in tune with your finances is another way to build wealth, regardless of income. You don’t need to start several side gigs to start saving money; you just need to understand how you are spending it.

Avoid Limiting Beliefs

In an article on his website, Robbins explained that “20% of the money game is mechanics, while 80% is psychology.” He explained that many people self-sabotage or believe they can’t learn how to manage money. But this can be detrimental to growing your wealth in the future. In Johnson’s case, his limiting belief was that he couldn’t save 20% of his money.

Instead, Robbins recommended adopting positive thoughts like “I deserve to make money,” and “I will use the money I make to create a positive impact on the world.” This approach can help break down mental blocks people may have when it comes to working on their money beliefs.

Ultimately, no matter what financial advisor or plan you go with, having a positive and abundant mindset can set you up better to confidently invest in your future, regardless of how much you earn.

