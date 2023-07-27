Tony Robbins’ 10 Best Cheap Cities with a High Quality of Life

Although Americans relocate for many reasons -- for a new job or relationship, starting school or being close to loved ones, for example -- moving can be a stressful and expensive life event. With rents high and money tight, many individuals and families are looking to find a place to live that mixes cheaper accommodation with well-paid jobs and a low cost of living.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Find: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII

If you're contemplating a move this summer, you're not alone. Of the 40 million Americans that resettle every year, 45% do so between the Memorial and Labor Day holidays, according to financial guru Tony Robbins.

The life and business strategist has compiled a list of the 10 best cheap cities that offer high quality of life and oodles of amenities. Here are the 10 best cheap cities that are on the rise, according to Team Tony.

10. Buffalo, New York

To the outsider, Buffalo might be known for its wings, sports and snow, but the city is booming in other ways. The second-largest city in New York is ideally located in the western part of the state, just 17 miles south of Niagara Falls.

Although income and property taxes are high in New York, Buffalo's housing and health care costs are below the national average. And only 22.6% of an average Buffalo resident's income goes to rent, per Robbins.

9. Fort Wayne, Indiana

With a low cost of living (an average of 20.07% goes to living expenses), competitive rents (a median of $839 monthly) and income tax rates (a flat 3.4%), Fort Wayne was ranked the 33rd best place to live in the U.S. and 15th best place to retire by U.S. News & World Report.

"Summit City" is known as being a family friendly, "bigger" mid-sized city. It boasts a zoo, plenty of sports and entertainment options and operates and 2,840 acres of parkland at 87 sites, per fortwayneparks.org.

8. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

According to Team Tony, median housing in Cedar Rapids falls $44,000 below the national median of $133,900. The city is a great place to live for families and young professionals. Known primarily for being the largest corn-processing city in the world, it ranked 13th in Niche's Best Cities to Buy a House in America rankings.

It's easy to find reasons why Cedar Rapids is an attractive draw for those looking to make a move, but the prime argument is affordability. A typical average home price in Cedar Rapids is $189,491, according to Zillow. And you won't be lacking for job opportunities -- Cedar Rapids is the home of 24 Fortune 500 companies, including General Mills, Nordstrom, Quaker Oats and Whirlpool.

7. Round Rock, Texas

The smallest city on Robbins' "Make a Move to Live Well -- For Less" list is enjoying a period of prosperity, thanks to a boom in "clean energy, manufacturing and software development."

With more people flocking to Texas, Round Rock has a high average income coupled with a low cost of living, an active real estate market and a constantly expanding high-tech industry (Dell Technologies' employs approximately 14,000 at its Round Rock headquarters).

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

Well-known for its wealth of colleges and its successful football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the second-largest city in the state has so much more going for it. It might have a young population, however, people of all ages love Lincoln's affordable housing and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country for a bigger city (2.1% in 2022).

With a cost of living lower than the national average and a thriving economy, Lincoln attracts tech workers to its many companies -- like healthcare software leader TELCOR and sports-tech firm Hudl. The median household income in Lincoln is $83,418, typical homes and rent are $259,208 and $1,199, respectively, per recent findings.

5. Seattle, Washington

Although residents claim summer in Seattle is its best kept secret, it's the best city for outdoor activities, the third best city of young professionals and the fifth healthiest city in America, according to Niche rankings.

Although its cost of living has become increasingly expensive, Seattle has no income tax, which can save you a significant amount every year. It costs more to live in Seattle than most of the others listed here, but the Emerald City attracts new residents for its beauty, vibrant culture and thriving tech scene.

4. Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

The twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are frequently lumped together for convenience due to proximity, but they are separated by the Mississippi River and have their own distinct history and flavor.

Home to more than 3.6 million people, the area has a slightly higher median home price than the national median, but offers a better value than similarly sized metro areas when you compare 2022 housing costs ($361,058) to median household income ($63,990), per U.S. News & World Report's Best Places guide.

3. Plano, Texas

Out of 228 cities, Plano was ranked the eighth best city in which to buy a house by Niche. In general, Texas is one of the top moving destinations due to its low taxes, robust economy and abundant sunshine all year round. However, there's something about Plano's smaller suburban living that appeals to out-of-towners.

Plano is within driving distance to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, but rent prices are lower and purchasing power higher. The town prides itself on having a great public school system and is an appealing place to raise a family.

2. Denver, Colorado

From a rough mining community to a progressive, health-conscious metropolis, Denver has a lot of major cities beat in the scenery and outdoor activities departments. But when it comes to cost of living, it's average.

As SmartAsset noted, Denver is: "Not nearly as expensive as Los Angeles or Boston (not to mention San Francisco or New York) but it isn't as cheap as the big cities in Texas or other places." It's also middle of the pack when it comes to state income tax, at 4.55%, a bit above average for sales taxes but lower for property taxes. Denver ranks ninth on Numbeo's Quality of Life Index.

1. Madison, Wisconsin

A capital city with a small-town feel, Madison tops Robbins' list. Although the list mentions that Mad City has more restaurants per capita than anywhere else in the United States, Madison possesses a ton of other amenities and entertainment and is very affordable compared to other cities in the Midwest. All this despite it having a higher than national average housing costs ($398,096 to $383,883).

"A hotbed of the health care, information technology and manufacturing industries, Madison has steadily welcomed new residents over the past decade and is growing to accommodate and entertain these transplants," stated U.S. News & World Report.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tony Robbins’ 10 Best Cheap Cities with a High Quality of Life

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.