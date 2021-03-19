Tony Hawk Skates His Last Ollie 540, Puts the NFT of It up for Auction

Tony Hawk has performed his last 540-degree ollie and has decided to sell the moment as a non-fungible token (NFT).

According to an Instagram post from the 52-year-old skateboarding legend, the last instance of the one and half-circle flip he first performed in 1989 will be sold via NFT marketplace Ethernity Chain.

“Today I decided to do [the trick] one more time … and never again,” said Hawk. “My willingness to slam unexpectedly into the flat bottom has waned greatly over the last decade.”

The stunt, deemed scary by Hawk in recent years, will be immortalized as an NFT after a winner is declared in an auction. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go toward charity.

The sale is in line with the recent craze in the sector where a digital version of everything from the Brooklyn Bridge through to dance moves is being sold to anyone with the money to pay for it.

