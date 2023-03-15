World Markets

Tons of uranium missing from Libyan site, IAEA tells member states

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

March 15, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

VIENNA, March 15 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors have found that roughly 2.5 tons of natural uranium has gone missing from a Libyan site that is no longer under government control, the watchdog told member states in a statement on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

During an inspection on Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors "found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of UOC (uranium ore concentrate) previously declared by (Libya) ... as being stored at that location were not present at the location", IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in the confidential statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel) ((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 165 010;)) Keywords: LIBYA NUCLEAR/ (URGENT)

