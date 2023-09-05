News & Insights

US Markets
TNXP

Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 05, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 3-5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug failed to meet the primary goal in a mid-stage study for management of widespread muscle pain and tenderness associated with long COVID-19.

Shares of the company were down 12% in premarket trading.

The 63-patient study was designed to monitor the intensity of pain in patients who had long COVID and administered either the drug, TNX-102 SL, or placebo, but the trial failed to show improvement at week 14 of treatment, the company said.

However, the study showed that the drug helped reduce fatigue and improve sleep quality and cognitive function in the patients, the company said.

Tonix intends to meet officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2024 to seek permission to conduct a late-stage trial that focuses on reducing fatigue in patients with long COVID, an illness with no approved drugs.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNXP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.