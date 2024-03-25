Tonix Pharma's TNX-2900 Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation For Prader-Willi Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Monday announced that the FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation to TNX-2900 to treat Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS in children and adolescents.

TNX-2900 is a proprietary magnesium potentiated formulation of intranasal oxytocin.

PWS is the most common genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity, which currently has no approved treatments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.