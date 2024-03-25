News & Insights

Markets
TNXP

Tonix Pharma's TNX-2900 Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation For Prader-Willi Syndrome

March 25, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Monday announced that the FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation to TNX-2900 to treat Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS in children and adolescents.

TNX-2900 is a proprietary magnesium potentiated formulation of intranasal oxytocin.

PWS is the most common genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity, which currently has no approved treatments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.