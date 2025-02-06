Tonix Pharma's Phase I Trial Of TNX-1500 Yields Positive Results

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), on Thursday, announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 single ascending dose trial of TNX-1500, being developed for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection and the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The Phase 1 study, conducted in healthy participants, demonstrated that TNX-1500 blocked both primary and secondary antibody responses to a test antigen at doses of 10 mg/kg and 30 mg/kg, supporting its efficacy for preventing transplant rejection.

Additionally, TNX-1500 showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, with a mean half-life of 34-38 days at the 10 mg/kg and 30 mg/kg doses, which supports the potential for monthly dosing in future trials.

The drug was generally well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile, with no thromboembolic events reported, addressing a key concern with earlier anti-CD40L therapies.

Tonix plans to advance TNX-1500 into a Phase 2 trial in kidney transplant recipients, pending alignment with the FDA.

TNX-1500 has broad potential applications, including the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection, as well as the treatment of autoimmune diseases, according to the company.

TNXP closed Wednesday's (FEB.05 2025) trading at $14.98 down by 1.51%. In premarket trading Thursday the stock is up by 2.07% at $15.29.

