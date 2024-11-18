Tonix Pharmaceuticals presents data, analyses of TNX-102 SL effects

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) presented data in a poster presentation at the ACR Convergence 2024 Annual Meeting, held November 14-19, 2024, in Washington, D.C. A copy of the Company’s presentation, titled “Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Confirmatory Phase 3 Trial of Bedtime Sublingual Cyclobenzaprine in Fibromyalgia” is available under the Scientific Presentations tab of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com. In the Phase 3 RESILIENT study, TNX-102 SL met the pre-specified primary endpoint of significantly reducing daily pain compared to placebo in participants with fibromyalgia. In the RESILIENT study, TNX-102 SL demonstrated a broad spectrum of benefits with statistically significant improvement in all six pre-specified key secondary endpoints including those related to improved sleep quality, reduced fatigue, and improved patient global ratings and overall fibromyalgia symptoms and function. TNX-102 SL was generally well tolerated with an adverse event profile comparable to prior studies and no new safety signals observed. Tonix submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2024 for TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. The FDA typically has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the submitted NDA is complete and accepted for review. If the FDA accepts the NDA for review, the Company expects a 2025 date for a FDA decision on approval, based on the Prescription Drug User Fee Act.
