Tonix Pharmaceuticals presents data, analyses of TNX-102 SL effects

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) presented data in a poster presentation at the ACR Convergence 2024 Annual Meeting, held November 14-19, 2024, in Washington, D.C. A copy of the Company’s presentation, titled “Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Confirmatory Phase 3 Trial of Bedtime Sublingual Cyclobenzaprine in Fibromyalgia” is available under the Scientific Presentations tab of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com. In the Phase 3 RESILIENT study, TNX-102 SL met the pre-specified primary endpoint of significantly reducing daily pain compared to placebo in participants with fibromyalgia. In the RESILIENT study, TNX-102 SL demonstrated a broad spectrum of benefits with statistically significant improvement in all six pre-specified key secondary endpoints including those related to improved sleep quality, reduced fatigue, and improved patient global ratings and overall fibromyalgia symptoms and function. TNX-102 SL was generally well tolerated with an adverse event profile comparable to prior studies and no new safety signals observed. Tonix submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2024 for TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. The FDA typically has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the submitted NDA is complete and accepted for review. If the FDA accepts the NDA for review, the Company expects a 2025 date for a FDA decision on approval, based on the Prescription Drug User Fee Act.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TNXP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.