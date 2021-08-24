Tonix Pharmaceuticals Now Plans To Submit IND For Long Covid Treatment TNX-102 SL In Q4

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) on Tuesday said it received official minutes from the pre-IND meeting with FDA to develop TNX-102 SL as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome.

Based on the minutes, the company plans to submit the investigational new drug application in the fourth quarter of 2021 for a Phase 2 study of TNX-102 SL in a subset of Long COVID patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.

TNX-102 SL, a patented sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride is in mid-Phase 3 development for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

