Markets
TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Now Plans To Submit IND For Long Covid Treatment TNX-102 SL In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) on Tuesday said it received official minutes from the pre-IND meeting with FDA to develop TNX-102 SL as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome.

Based on the minutes, the company plans to submit the investigational new drug application in the fourth quarter of 2021 for a Phase 2 study of TNX-102 SL in a subset of Long COVID patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.

TNX-102 SL, a patented sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride is in mid-Phase 3 development for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TNXP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular