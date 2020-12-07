Tonix Pharmaceuticals News: TNXP Stock Soars on Fibromyalgia Drug Results

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) news for Monday includes results from a recent Phase 3 clinical trial boosting TNXP stock higher.

According to the news release, Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ TNX-102 SL met its primary endpoint in a trial for treating pain in patients with fibromyalgia. This saw the drug succeed at reducing pain in patients when compared to a placebo.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals notes that the study also included six secondary endpoints for TNX-102 SL. Unfortunately, the drug was unable to reach these endpoints due to a lack of significant change in Patient Global Impression of Change.

The Tonix Pharmaceuticals Phase 3 study also shows that TNX-102 SL was received well by patients with minimal adverse effects. The most common was mouth numbness during administration but that was only a temporary effect.

Seth Lederman, M.D., president and CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, said this about the news pushing TNXP stock higher.

“TNX-102 SL at 5.6 mg showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement on the primary endpoint of reducing daily pain, as well as showed activity in key secondary endpoints of improving sleep and reducing fatigue. One of the biggest challenges in drug development is finding a dose that balances efficacy and tolerability. We are pleased with the consistent effects of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg on the primary endpoint of daily pain as well as the tolerability of this dose in the RELIEF study.”

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is preparing for another study of the drug in 2021. The company is also considering moving forward with a New Drug Application for TNX-102 SL in patients with fibromyalgia.

TNXP stock was up 32.5% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

